• 1 season available (2 episodes)

DramaHorrorTV Series2021

“American Horror Stories” is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winni...more

EpisodesExtrasDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Rubber(wo)Man

A teenager and her Dads move into a forsaken home with a grim past. As the family makes renovations, a darkness takes root within them.
Episode 2

Rubber(wo)Man Part Two

Scarlett enters a twisted new romance while Michael and Troy are forced to confront their rocky relationship.

Rubber Woman

About this Show

American Horror Stories

“American Horror Stories” is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning anthology series “American Horror Story.” The weekly anthology series will feature a different horror story each episode. Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The franchise is produced by Twentieth Television.

Starring: Kevin McHaleDyllón BurnsideCharles MeltonNico GreethamDanny Trejo

Creators: Brad FalchukRyan Murphy

