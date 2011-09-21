Seventeen-year-old Paul is haunted by apocalyptic dreams. Worse still, Paul is starting to see the Fades, spirits of the dead, all around him. The fate of humanity now rests in his hands.more
Seventeen-year-old Paul is haunted by apocalyptic dreams. Worse s...More
Starring: Natalie DormerIan HanmoreIain De Caestecker
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Seventeen-year-old Paul is haunted by apocalyptic dreams. Worse still, Paul is starting to see the Fades, spirits of the dead, all around him. The fate of humanity now rests in his hands.
Starring: Natalie DormerIan HanmoreIain De CaesteckerDaniel KaluuyaJohnny Harris
About this Show
The Fades
Seventeen-year-old Paul is haunted by apocalyptic dreams. Worse still, Paul is starting to see the Fades, spirits of the dead, all around him. The fate of humanity now rests in his hands.
Starring: Natalie DormerIan HanmoreIain De CaesteckerDaniel KaluuyaJohnny Harris