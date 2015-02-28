1 season available

Mobile Suit Gundam The Origin

TVMA • Animation, Anime, Adventure, Action, International, Science Fiction • TV Series • 2015

What was the tragedy that decided the fates of Char Aznable, the man later nicknamed the “Red Comet” as an ace pilot of the Zeon forces, and his siste...more

What was the tragedy that decided the fates of Char Aznable, the man later nicknamed the “Red Comet” as an ace pilot of the Zeon forces, and his siste...more

Episode 1

(Dub) Blue-Eyed Casval

Universal Century 0068, Zeon Zum Deikun attempts to declare independence of Munzo, a nation consisting of space colonies, from the Earth Federation, but falls to his death. Casval and Artesia, bereaved of their father, must face tumultuous destinies.
Episode 1

(Sub) Blue-Eyed Casval

Universal Century 0068, Zeon Zum Deikun attempts to declare independence of Munzo, a nation consisting of space colonies, from the Earth Federation, but falls to his death. Casval and Artesia, bereaved of their father, must face tumultuous destinies.
Episode 2

(Dub) Artesia's Sorrow

U.C. 0071, three years after their escape to Earth, Casval and Artesia are once again being targeted by the Zabi family. Meanwhile, Side 3 has been renamed the Autonomous Republic of Zeon, where they develop a new weapon called the mobile worker.
Episode 2

(Sub) Artesia's Sorrow

U.C. 0071, three years after their escape to Earth, Casval and Artesia are once again being targeted by the Zabi family. Meanwhile, Side 3 has been renamed the Autonomous Republic of Zeon, where they develop a new weapon called the mobile worker.
Episode 3

(Dub) Dawn of Rebellion

U.C. 0074, Casval enrolls in the Zeon's Space Defense Military Academy using the false identity of Char Aznable. He develops a friendship with his classmate Garma, a Zabi heir, and incites his fellow cadets to rise up against the Earth Federation.
Episode 3

(Sub) Dawn of Rebellion

U.C. 0074, Casval enrolls in the Zeon's Space Defense Military Academy using the false identity of Char Aznable. He develops a friendship with his classmate Garma, a Zabi heir, and incites his fellow cadets to rise up against the Earth Federation.
Episode 4

(Sub) Eve of Destiny

After the Dawn Rebellion, Char moves to Earth and meets a mysterious girl named Lalah Sune. Meanwhile, Amuro's father, Tem Ray, is working on the Gundam development project. In U.C. 0079, Zeon launches a war of independence against the Earth Federation.
Episode 4

(Dub) Eve of Destiny

After the Dawn Rebellion, Char moves to Earth and meets a mysterious girl named Lalah Sune. Meanwhile, Amuro's father, Tem Ray, is working on the Gundam development project. In U.C. 0079, Zeon launches a war of independence against the Earth Federation.
Episode 5

(Dub) Clash at Loum

Universal Century 0079. The Zeon ace Char Aznable, driven by revenge, goes into action as the "Battle of Loum" finally begins.
Episode 5

(Sub) Clash at Loum

Universal Century 0079. The Zeon ace Char Aznable, driven by revenge, goes into action as the "Battle of Loum" finally begins.
Episode 6

(Sub) Rise of the Red Comet

A decisive battle between Zeon and the Earth Federation begins at Side 5, or Loum. Though the Zeon forces are outnumbered, their secret plan suddenly turns the tide of battle.
Episode 6

(Dub) Rise of the Red Comet

A decisive battle between Zeon and the Earth Federation begins at Side 5, or Loum. Though the Zeon forces are outnumbered, their secret plan suddenly turns the tide of battle.

