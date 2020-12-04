Original • 3 seasons available (31 episodes)

The Hardy BoysThe Hardy Boys

After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy and his brother Joe are forced to move from the big city to their parent’s hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy, Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their Dad, detective Fenton Hardy has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their Dad may be onto something the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect.more

After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy and his brother Joe a...More

Starring: Rohan CampbellAlexander ElliotAnthony Lemke

TVPGAdventureFamilyTeenDramaMysteryActionKidsTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Hardy Boys S3 - Trailer
The Hardy Boys S1 Trailer
The Hardy Boys Escape Room
The Hardy Boys Set Tour
Meet the Cast

About this Show

The Hardy Boys

After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy and his brother Joe are forced to move from the big city to their parent’s hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy, Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their Dad, detective Fenton Hardy has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their Dad may be onto something the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect.

Starring: Rohan CampbellAlexander ElliotAnthony LemkeBea SantosLinda Thorson

TVPGAdventureFamilyTeenDramaMysteryActionKidsTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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