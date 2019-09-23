3 seasons available (58 episodes)

All RiseAll Rise

ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.more

ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful ...More

Starring: Simone MissickWilson BethelJessica Camacho

TV14DramaCrimeLegalTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

All Rise

ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

Starring: Simone MissickWilson BethelJessica CamachoJ. BrinsonRuthie Ann Miles

TV14DramaCrimeLegalTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • hd

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