The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital deal with life-or-death consequences on a daily basis – it's in one another that they find comfort, friendship and, at times, more than friendship. Together they're discovering that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white. Real life only comes in shades of grey.
The Good Doctor
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.
The Resident
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2018)
A tough, brilliant senior resident guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine.
Transplant
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2020)
When Dr. Bashir Hamed, a charismatic Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine, flees his war-torn homeland, he and his younger sister become refugees, struggling to forge a new life in Canada. If Bash ever wants to be a doctor again, he must redo his medical training from the ground up. He scores a residency in the biggest Emergency Department of the best hospital in Toronto, but it's a tough road. Bash's training is different, his life experience is different and he's not an exact match for his new colleagues. But his journey is universal, and his passion and hopefulness become contagious.
New Amsterdam
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in America, this unique medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution’s newest medical director, who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.
Trust Me
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2017)
A hardworking nurse who loses her job for whistle-blowing is forced to take drastic measures to provide for her daughter.
ER
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (1994)
Set in Chicago, this medical drama deals with the personal and professional crises of the doctors in the emergency room at County General Hospital. From the exciting to the mundane, a day in the frantic hospital serves up many interesting dilemmas as well as heartrending choices for everyone on staff.
St. Elsewhere
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (1982)
An award-winning, critically acclaimed, ambitious and realistic medical drama about the always under-the-gun doctors and nurses of St. Eligius, an understaffed, underfunded, and always chaotic teaching hospital in a deteriorating section of Boston.
Saving Hope
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2012)
In "Saving Hope," when charismatic Chief of Surgery Charlie Harris (Michael Shanks) at Hope-Zion Hospital ends up in a coma, he leaves the hospital in chaos -- and his fiancée and fellow surgeon, Alex Reid (Erica Durance), in a state of shock.
Private Practice
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2007)
The 'Grey's Anatomy' spin-off focuses on neonatal surgeon Addison Forbes Montgomery, who has left Seattle Grace and moved to L.A., where she practices at the upscale Oceanside Wellness Clinic with her divorced medical-school friends Naomi and Sam Bennett.
Nip/Tuck
TVMA • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2003)
This drama is set in a south Florida plastic surgery center, McNamara-Troy, centering around the two doctors who own it. Sean McNamara (Dylan Walsh) is having problems at home, trying to patch up the rocky road him and his wife Julia (Joely Richardson) are experiencing. On the other hand, sex-craved Christian Troy (Julian McMahon) uses his charm to bring in potential female candidates and conducts shady business deals, often for the love of money.
The Knick
TVMA • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2014)
A brilliant surgeon (Clive Owen) pushes the boundaries of medicine, morality and race relations at a 1900s NYC hospital in this series.
Hawthorne
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2009)
Richmond Trinity Hospital's Chief Nursing Officer Christina Hawthorne loves her job, despite the long days and nights she spends on the hospital's front lines. She does everything possible to help her patients and defend her staff, even if that means violating protocol or taking on doctors or administrators who sometimes lose sight of a hospital's true purpose. But her intense focus at work comes with a cost to her personal life, now that she's a single mother -- her husband recently lost a battle with cancer -- trying to raise a rebellious teenage daughter.
Chicago Med
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Executive producer Dick Wolf delivers the newest installment of the compelling “Chicago” franchise, an emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city’s most explosive hospital and the courageous team of doctors who hold it together.
Body of Proof
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2011)
Dr. Megan Hunt (Dana Delany) was in a class of her own, a brilliant neurosurgeon at the top of her game. Her world is turned upside down when a devastating car accident puts an end to her time in the operating room. Megan resumes her career as a medical examiner determined to solve the puzzle of who or what killed the victims. Megan’s instincts are sharp, but she’s developed a reputation for graying the lines of where her job ends and where the police department’s begins. It turns out her career isn’t the only thing that will need to be rebuilt; Megan’s family has taken a backseat to her ambition, and now she’ll discover there’s a lot of work to do when it comes to dissecting her relationships with the living.
All Saints (1998)
Drama, Medical • TV Series (1998)
All Saints is an Australian medical drama focused on the nursing staff of Ward 17.
