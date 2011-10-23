ALL YOUR FAVORITE TV IN ONE PLACE
Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
 

Drama TV

Featured
The X-FilesThe X-Files
The truth is out there. FBI agents Scully and Mulder seek it in this sci-fi phenomenon about their quest to explain the seemingly unexplainable. Their strange cases include UFO sightings, alien encounters and abductions, and just about everything else among the paranormal.
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1993)
Once Upon a TimeOnce Upon a Time
From the inventive minds of Lost executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis comes a bold new imagining of the world, where fairy tales and the modern day are about to collide.
TVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2011)
9-1-1: Nashville9-1-1: Nashville
A high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America's most diverse and dynamic cities.
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2025)
R.J. DeckerR.J. Decker
R.J. Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy new benefactor -- a woman from his past who could be his greatest ally -- or his one-way ticket back to prison.
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2026)
Prison BreakPrison Break
Convinced that his wayward brother Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) was wrongly convicted of the sensational murder of the Vice President's brother, which landed him on Fox River State Penitentiary's death row, a desperate Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) attempted a daring bank robbery in order to get himself incarcerated in Fox River with Lincoln. Michael, an engineer with access to the prison's structural design, then masterminded an elaborate plan to free Lincoln by pulling off the ultimate Prison Break.
TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn BessetteLove Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
The complex and heartbreaking journey of a couple whose private love became a national obsession.
TVMA • Drama, Biography • TV Series (2026)
Memory of a KillerMemory of a Killer
A hitman leading a dangerous double life develops early onset Alzheimer's.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
The Twisted Tale of Amanda KnoxThe Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox follows the eponymous American college student, who arrives in Italy for her study abroad only to be wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks later. The series traces Amanda’s relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Good American FamilyGood American Family
Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism. But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is. As they defend their family from the daughter they’ve grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
ParadiseParadise
A security service team gets assigned to safeguard a former president.
TVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
The Handmaid's TaleThe Handmaid's Tale
EMMY® WINNING A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
ShōgunShōgun
Based on James Clavell’s novel, FX’s Shōgun is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village. To experience in English, navigate to the “Shōgun (English Dub)” Series Collection on Hulu or “Extras” in Hulu on Disney+.
TVMA • Drama, Action and Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Doctor OdysseyDoctor Odyssey
From the brilliant mind of Ryan Murphy comes high-octane procedural “Doctor Odyssey.” Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new onboard doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It’s all-hands-on-deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore.
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2024)
High PotentialHigh Potential
Morgan, a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind, helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential, she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, Karadec. Together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
Tell Me LiesTell Me Lies
Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
FargoFargo
In this anthology series inspired by the 1996 film, each season follows a mostly new cast of characters who get involved with murder investigations in different Midwestern towns, with seemingly unrelated crimes sometimes being connected in some way.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Will TrentWill Trent
Based on Karin Slaughter's bestselling books, the series follows Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. As a child, Trent was abandoned and was forced to endure a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now that he is in a position to make a difference, Trent is determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was. His personal motivation and background contribute to Will Trent having the highest clearance rate in the GBI.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
The RookieThe Rookie
Starting over isn’t easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. If he can’t keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he’ll be risking lives including his own. But if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become a success in this new chapter of his life.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Grey's AnatomyGrey's Anatomy
Meet Meredith Grey, a brilliant first-year surgical intern at Seattle Grace Hospital. Together with her fellow residents-in-training, Meredith navigates her way through the daily traumas and social landmines of life inside the hospital and out in the real world.
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
9-1-19-1-1
From prolific creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, new procedural drama 9-1-1 is a fast-paced exploration into the lives and careers of first responders – cops, paramedics, firefighters – the people who put their lives on the line to save others.
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Gilmore GirlsGilmore Girls
Welcome to Stars Hollow, Connecticut, a charming, small and slightly off-center town known for green lawns, clapboard houses - and enough quirky characters to fill every hayride, parade and picnic for miles. It's here that we meet headstrong 32-year-old Lorelai Gilmore, who carves out a comfortable, warm, caffeine-filled life for herself and her equally willful teenage daughter, Rory. But when Rory's attention turns from dreams of private school and Harvard to thoughts of boys and adolescent self-reliance, single mom Lorelai begins noticing more of her own rebellious youth, only 16 years ago, in Rory.
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
Law & Order: Special Victims UnitLaw & Order: Special Victims Unit
This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1999)
HouseHouse
Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) is devoid of anything resembling bedside manner and wouldn't even talk to his patients if he could get away with it. Dealing with his own constant physical pain, he uses a cane that seems to punctuate his acerbic, brutally honest demeanor. While his behavior can border on antisocial, House is a brilliant diagnostician whose unconventional thinking and flawless instincts afford him widespread respect. An infectious disease specialist, House thrives on the challenge of solving medical puzzles in order to save lives. He has assembled an elite team of young experts to help him unravel these diagnostic mysteries: neurologist Dr. Eric Foreman (Omar Epps); immunologist Dr. Allison Cameron (Jennifer Morrison); and intensevist Dr. Robert Chase (Jesse Spencer). House has a good friend and confidant in oncology specialist Dr. James Wilson (Robert Sean Leonard), with whom he consults with on a regular basis.
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2004)
NCISNCIS
NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) is more than just an action drama. With liberal doses of humor, it's a show that focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, a former Marine gunnery sergeant, whose skills as an investigator are unmatched, leads this troupe of colorful personalities. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents travel the globe to investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.
TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2003)
ScandalScandal
A former media relations consultant to the President, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) dedicates her life to protecting and defending the public images of our nation's elite. After leaving the White House, the power consultant opened her own firm, hoping to start a new chapter -- both professionally and personally -- but she can't seem to completely cut ties with her past. Slowly it becomes apparent that her staff, who specialize in fixing the lives of other people, can't quite fix the ones closest at hand -- their own.
TV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2012)
Sons of AnarchySons of Anarchy
Sons of Anarchy is an adrenalized drama with darkly comedic undertones about a notorious outlaw motorcycle club intent on protecting their sheltered small town against encroaching drug dealers, corporate developers and overzealous law officers. The club is equally determined to protect their ruthless and illegally thriving arms business. Charlie Hunnam stars as Jackson 'Jax' Teller, a man whose love for the brotherhood is tested by his growing apprehension for its lawlessness. Katey Sagal stars as Gemma Teller Morrow, Jax's force-of-nature mother, who along with Ron Perlman as Clarance 'Clay' Morrow, Jax's stepfather and MC president, have their own darker vision for the club. An FX Networks Original Series.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Desperate HousewivesDesperate Housewives
ABC's Desperate Housewives offers a deliciously juicy glimpse into the lives of everyone's favorite housewives. On the surface, the ladies of Wisteria Lane appear to be the picture of suburban America. But underneath lay bigger mysteries - infidelity, deceit, blackmail, and even murder. And with not-so-honest husbands, complicated relationships, family drama and meddling neighbors adding to the turmoil, it's no wonder things aren't always as they seem.
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2004)
The DropoutThe Dropout
Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. From Executive Producer Elizabeth Meriwether, “The Dropout” is the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
Nine Perfect StrangersNine Perfect Strangers
Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, “Nine Perfect Strangers” takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2021)
Procedural Dramas
9-1-1: NashvilleTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2025)
The RookieTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Will TrentTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Station 19TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2018)
ScandalTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2012)
NCISTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Veronica MarsTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2019)
CastleTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
QuanticoTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2015)
AccusedTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
BonesTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
High PotentialTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
Reasonable DoubtTVMA • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2022)
Doctor OdysseyTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2024)
The MentalistTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
9-1-1TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Law & Order: Special Victims UnitTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1999)
Grey's AnatomyTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
HouseTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2004)
L.A. LawTVPG • Drama • TV Series (1986)
Private PracticeTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2007)
Criminal MindsTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2005)
CSI: Crime Scene InvestigationTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2000)
CSI: MiamiTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2002)
9-1-1: Lone StarTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
GracelandTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
The Good DoctorTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The ShieldTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2002)
The ResidentTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2018)
White CollarTVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
Saving HopeTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2012)
For the PeopleTVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Body of ProofTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2011)
RosewoodTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2015)
The X-FilesTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1993)
The UnitTV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2006)
ERTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (1994)
Boston LegalTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
ElementaryTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
Alert: Missing Persons UnitTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Burn NoticeTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2007)
The GladesTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
Medical Dramas
The PittTVMA • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2024)
DocTV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2025)
Grey's AnatomyTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The Good DoctorTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The ResidentTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2018)
HouseTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2004)
Private PracticeTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2007)
ERTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (1994)
Saving HopeTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2012)
Nip/TuckTVMA • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2003)
The KnickTVMA • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Doctor OdysseyTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Body of ProofTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2011)
Emotional Dramas
This Is UsTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
The DropoutTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
Little Fires EverywhereTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Nine Perfect StrangersTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2021)
Black CakeTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Normal PeopleTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
ParadiseTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
The Killing KindTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2023)
The Twisted Tale of Amanda KnoxTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
In LimboComedy, Drama • TV Series (2023)
ShōgunTVMA • Drama, Action and Adventure • TV Series (2024)
The Handmaid's TaleTVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
A Million Little ThingsTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Grey's AnatomyTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Big Little LiesTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
HomelandTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2011)
9-1-1TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Law & Order: Special Victims UnitTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1999)
Dawson's CreekTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1998)
For LifeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
The FostersTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Top of the LakeTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2013)
Sharp ObjectsTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2018)
The ActTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
ScandalTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2012)
Legal Dramas
Reasonable DoubtTVMA • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2022)
Law & OrderTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1990)
CoronerTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Criminal MindsTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Murder in a Small TownTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Law & Order: Special Victims UnitTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1999)
For the PeopleTVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
DamagesTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2007)
Boston LegalTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
Burden of TruthTVPG • Drama • TV Series (2018)
For LifeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Will TrentTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
High PotentialTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
Ally McBealTVPG • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (1997)
Action Dramas
S.W.A.T. ExilesDrama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Queen of the SouthTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
SnowpiercerTVMA • Thriller, Action • TV Series (2020)
Iron Man 2PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2010)
The HusbandTV14 • International, Thriller • TV Series (2026)
Jessica JonesTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2015)
Cat's Eyes (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Action • TV Series
AtomicDrama, Thriller • TV Series (2025)
Daredevil: Born AgainTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
Wonder ManTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2026)
OutlanderTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Sunny NightsTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
AssassinR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2023)
Mr. BigstuffTVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2024)
A Knight of the Seven KingdomsTVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2026)
The RookieTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Kevin Costner's The WestTVG • Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Under FIreNot Rated • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The ManipulatedTV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Power Book IV: ForceTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
9-1-1: Lone StarTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
9-1-1: NashvilleTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2025)
The LowdownTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
ReunionDrama • TV Series (2025)
A Shop for KillersTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2024)
TempestInternational, Thriller • TV Series (2025)
CapoeirasTVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2025)
TwelveTV14 • International, Action • TV Series (2025)
Outlander: Blood of my BloodTVMA • Romance, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Washington BlackTV14 • Drama, Action and Adventure • TV Series (2025)
The Nice GuyTVPG • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Red Eye (UK)TV14 • International, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
Suspicious Minds (Eng Dub)International, Latino • TV Series (2025)
The KollectivePolitical, International • TV Series (2025)
DusterTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
TrackerTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
La MáquinaInternational, Latino • TV Series (2024)
A Thousand BlowsTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Paris Has FallenTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2024)
Say NothingTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2024)
The Cleaning LadyTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2022)
JustifiedTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2010)
MovingInternational, Thriller • TV Series (2023)
UnmaskedTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
FargoTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
The Fiery PriestTV14 • Drama, International • TV Series (2019)
Gangnam B-sideInternational, Crime • TV Series (2024)
ImpurosTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Double Crossed: Sooner or Later, You'll Pay the PriceTVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2024)
ParadiseTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
The Worst of EvilTVMA • International, Crime • TV Series (2023)
VigilanteTVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2023)
Uncle SamsikInternational, Drama • TV Series (2024)
The TyrantAdventure, International • TV Series (2024)
Shadow DetectiveTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
NO WAY OUT: The RouletteTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Han River PoliceInternational, Action • TV Series (2023)
GridTV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Flex x CopTVMA • International, Korean • TV Series (2024)
The First RespondersInternational, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Black OutInternational, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Chief Detective 1958International, Drama • TV Series (2024)
ConnectTVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
Big BetTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Rescue MeTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2004)
FireflyTVPG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2002)
Spartacus (2010)TVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
24TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Prison BreakTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The PenguinTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2024)
Romance Dramas
Tell Me LiesTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
Love, VictorTV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
Normal PeopleTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Our MovieInternational, Drama • TV Series (2025)
High FidelityTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Black CakeTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
ScandalTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2012)
Desperate HousewivesTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2004)
This Is UsTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
OutlanderTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Lincoln HeightsTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2007)
The Bold TypeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Dawson's CreekTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1998)
Family Dramas
Army WivesTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2007)
The FostersTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Better ThingsTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Switched at BirthTV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2011)
The SopranosTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1999)
Queen SugarTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
This Is UsTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Good TroubleTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2019)
Black CakeTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
The Handmaid's TaleTVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
Big LoveTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2006)
Six Feet UnderTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2001)
Big Little LiesTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Gilmore GirlsTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
Little Fires EverywhereTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Dramedies
Unexpected LovesTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series
AbelInternational, Latino • Movie (2010)
Tyler Perry's Meet the BrownsComedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2008)
Alice and SteveTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2026)
Sunny NightsTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
DTF St. LouisTVMA • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2026)
Mr. BigstuffTVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Best MedicineTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2026)
All's FairTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
The LowdownTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Call My Agent BerlinDrama, International • TV Series
Dying for SexTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
bref.2 (Eng Dub)International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
HIP - High Intellectual Potential (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Am I Being Unreasonable?TVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Shared Custody (Eng Dub)Drama, International • TV Series (2025)
In LimboComedy, Drama • TV Series (2023)
How To Die AloneTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
UnprisonedTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Last Days of the Space AgeDrama, International • TV Series (2024)
AtlantaTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Between Walls (Eng Dub)International, Spanish • TV Series (2025)
Benefits With Friends (Eng Dub)Drama, International • TV Series (2024)
The Best Heart Attack of My Life (Eng Dub)International, Spanish • TV Series (2025)
Dead PixelsTV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Fleeting LiesTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2023)
Mama CakeTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
High PotentialTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
FargoTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
ClawsTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Scrubs (2001)TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Good TroubleTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2019)
Ally McBealTVPG • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (1997)
You're the WorstTVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
Better ThingsTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Desperate HousewivesTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2004)
M*A*S*HTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (1972)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerTVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
BonesTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Everything's Gonna Be OkayTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
The AliensTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2016)
New TricksTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
Whiskey on the Rocks (Eng Dub)International, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Frequently Binged Drama
Gilmore GirlsTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
The RookieTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Desperate HousewivesTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2004)
Power Book II: GhostTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
The ChiTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
One Tree HillTV14 • Teen, Drama • TV Series (2003)
BMFTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
DexterTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
The AmericansTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
P-ValleyTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Web of LiesTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
OutlanderTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
TrackerTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Signs of a PsychopathTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Pretty Little LiarsTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2010)
The X-FilesTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1993)
9-1-1: Lone StarTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Power Book IV: ForceTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
The Secret Life of the American TeenagerTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2008)
CastleTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
GleeTV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2009)
The FostersTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2013)
RevengeTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2011)
SmallvilleTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Scrubs (2001)TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2001)
JustifiedTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Once Upon a TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2011)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerTVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
PowerTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Burn NoticeTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2007)
ERTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (1994)
Station 19TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2018)
Prison BreakTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2005)
AtlantaTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
This Is UsTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
LostTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • TV Series (2004)
True BloodTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Private PracticeTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2007)
White CollarTVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
ElementaryTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
CSI: Crime Scene InvestigationTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2000)
The O.C.TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2003)
Boston LegalTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
The Spanish PrincessTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2019)
Normal PeopleTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
HeartlandTVPG • International, Family • TV Series (2007)
FringeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
CSI: MiamiTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2002)
Switched at BirthTV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2011)
EmpireTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2015)
24TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Ugly BettyTVPG • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2006)
Game of ThronesTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2011)
How to Get Away With MurderTV14 • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Nip/TuckTVMA • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2003)
ScandalTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2012)
Sleepy HollowTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Body of ProofTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2011)
Mr InbetweenTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Lie to MeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
Brothers & SistersTVPG • Drama • TV Series (2006)
The ResidentTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Spartacus (2010)TVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Murdoch MysteriesTV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2008)
DamagesTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2007)
The GladesTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
Devious MaidsTVPG • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
People Magazine InvestigatesTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
The TudorsTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2007)
The KillingTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
New on Hulu
Coven AcademyTVPG • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2026)
Tip ToeThriller, Drama • TV Series (2026)
Deep RevengeTV14 • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2026)
Chilean Mine Rescue: Race Against TimeTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2026)
PaoloTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2026)
S.W.A.T. ExilesDrama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
CaptiveTVMA • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Drama • TV Series (2026)
The Sixth CommandmentTVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
Blue LightsTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Trigger PointTVMA • Mystery, Action and Adventure • TV Series (2022)
PassengerTVMA • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2024)
Riot WomenTVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2026)
I, Jack WrightTVMA • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2025)
The HardacresTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2024)
Silent WitnessTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (1996)
The Ex-WifeTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
OutrageousTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2025)
Unexpected LovesTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series
General HospitalTV14 • Drama, Soap Operas • TV Series (1963)
The Drop: A Snowfall SagaTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
CollisionTVMA • Soap Operas, Drama • TV Series (2026)
Queen of the SouthTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
The Couple Next DoorTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2023)
Da Vinci's DemonsTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
The ProducerTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2026)
Celebrity Ghost Stories (Classic)Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2011)
DocTV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2025)
Susan Powell: An ID Murder MysteryTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Young Adult Dramas
One Tree HillTV14 • Teen, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Pretty Little LiarsTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2010)
The Secret Life of the American TeenagerTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2008)
GleeTV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2009)
SmallvilleTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
The FostersTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Once Upon a TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2011)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerTVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
The O.C.TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2003)
HeartlandTVPG • International, Family • TV Series (2007)
SirenTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Switched at BirthTV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2011)
Baby DaddyTV14 • Teen, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Ugly BettyTVPG • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2006)
ShadowhuntersTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Melissa & JoeyTV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Cruel SummerTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2021)
The GiftedTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Dawson's CreekTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1998)
Grown-ishTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • TV Series (2018)
GreekTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2007)
Gilmore Girls en EspañolTV14 • Teen, Drama • TV Series (2000)
Light as a FeatherTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Make It or Break ItTVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2009)
East Los HighTV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Dimension 404TV14 • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
Kyle XYTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2006)
Love, VictorTV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
MisfitsTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2009)
The FadesTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Veronica MarsTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2019)
Sofie Dossi Creator EssentialsTVG • Teen • TV Series
Jacksepticeye Creator EssentialsTV14 • Teen • TV Series
All NightTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Jesser: Ball or NothingTV14 • Sports, Teen • TV Series (2025)
CboysTV Creator EssentialsTV14 • Teen • TV Series
Jesser: Test the LimitsTV14 • Sports, Teen • TV Series (2025)
Soy Luna: Volver a RodarInternational, Family • TV Series (2026)
ExtraEmily Creator EssentialsTV14 • Teen • TV Series
Popular
American Horror StoryTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
R.J. DeckerTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2026)
Best MedicineTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2026)
BansheeTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Outlander: Blood of my BloodTVMA • Romance, Drama • TV Series (2025)
LionessTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2023)
The Drop: A Snowfall SagaTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
MobLandTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Law & Order: Special Victims UnitTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1999)
FuriousTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2026)
Gilmore GirlsTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
DocTV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2025)
General HospitalTV14 • Drama, Soap Operas • TV Series (1963)
The RookieTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Criminal MindsTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2005)
S.W.A.T. ExilesDrama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
The ShardsTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
The MentalistTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
SnowfallTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Desperate HousewivesTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2004)
High PotentialTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
Grey's AnatomyTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
JettTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Power Book III: Raising KananTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Sons of AnarchyTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Power Book II: GhostTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Reasonable DoubtTVMA • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2022)
ParadiseTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
American Horror StoriesTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2021)
9-1-1TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
HouseTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2004)
M*A*S*HTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (1972)
BMFTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
The ChiTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
One Tree HillTV14 • Teen, Drama • TV Series (2003)
DexterTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
P-ValleyTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
BonesTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
TrackerTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Murder in a Small TownTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Signs of a PsychopathTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
OutlanderTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Law & OrderTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1990)
The Handmaid's TaleTVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
Pretty Little LiarsTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2010)
The X-FilesTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1993)
9-1-1: Lone StarTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Memory of a KillerTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
The Secret Life of the American TeenagerTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2008)
Susan Powell: An ID Murder MysteryTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
The KnickTVMA • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2014)
9-1-1: NashvilleTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2025)
Power Book IV: ForceTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
NCISTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2003)
The Good DoctorTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The Agency: Central IntelligenceTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
The AmericansTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
CastleTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
Will TrentTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
GleeTV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2009)
Queen of the SouthTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
RevengeTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2011)
Tell Me LiesTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
FargoTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
SmallvilleTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
The FostersTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2013)
The Couple Next DoorTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2023)
Web of LiesTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Scrubs (2001)TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2001)
JustifiedTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Trending Drama
SnowfallTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Grey's AnatomyTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The Handmaid's TaleTVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
M*A*S*HTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (1972)
Law & OrderTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1990)
Sons of AnarchyTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
BonesTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
NCISTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2003)
9-1-1TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
The Good DoctorTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2017)
TrackerTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
9-1-1: Lone StarTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Desperate HousewivesTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2004)
The Secret Life of the American TeenagerTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2008)
Criminal MindsTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The RookieTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
The MentalistTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
One Tree HillTV14 • Teen, Drama • TV Series (2003)
HouseTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2004)
Gilmore GirlsTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
The AmericansTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
DocTV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2025)
CastleTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
Reasonable DoubtTVMA • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2022)
9-1-1: NashvilleTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2025)
American Horror StoriesTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2021)
FuriousTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2026)
RevengeTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2011)
Queen of the SouthTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
The X-FilesTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1993)
JustifiedTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2010)
The FostersTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Will TrentTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
The DropoutTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
ParadiseTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
Murder in a Small TownTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Godfather of HarlemTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Pretty Little LiarsTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2010)
The ShardsTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
SmallvilleTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Burn NoticeTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2007)
Tell Me LiesTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
FargoTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
ERTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (1994)
True BloodTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2008)
GleeTV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2009)
This Is UsTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
PowerTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2014)
ElementaryTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
High PotentialTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
CSI: Crime Scene InvestigationTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2000)
Once Upon a TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2011)
The ResidentTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2018)
HeartlandTVPG • International, Family • TV Series (2007)
AtlantaTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Boston LegalTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerTVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
The TestamentsTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2026)
White CollarTVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn BessetteTVMA • Drama, Biography • TV Series (2026)
Prison BreakTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2005)
General HospitalTV14 • Drama, Soap Operas • TV Series (1963)
Scrubs (2001)TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Station 19TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2018)
MAOTV14 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2026)
Mayans M.C.TVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Witches of East EndTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Memory of a KillerTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Brilliant MindsTV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2024)
CSI: New YorkTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
Most Liked Drama
ParadiseTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
The TestamentsTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2026)
High PotentialTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
FuriousTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2026)
Memory of a KillerTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn BessetteTVMA • Drama, Biography • TV Series (2026)
9-1-1: NashvilleTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2025)
Tell Me LiesTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
DocTV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2025)
Murdaugh: Death In The FamilyTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2025)
The BeautyTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2026)
Will TrentTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Reasonable DoubtTVMA • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2022)
TrackerTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
The PittTVMA • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Murder in a Small TownTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
The LowdownTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
General HospitalTV14 • Drama, Soap Operas • TV Series (1963)
The ShardsTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
FringeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Criminal MindsTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2005)
HouseTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2004)
The Faithful: Women of the BibleTVPG • Drama, Religion & Spirituality • TV Series (2026)
ShōgunTVMA • Drama, Action and Adventure • TV Series (2024)
The MentalistTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Scrubs (2001)TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Once Upon a TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2011)
IT: Welcome to DerryTVMA • Fantasy, Horror • TV Series (2025)
The X-FilesTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1993)
9-1-1: Lone StarTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Godfather of HarlemTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Brilliant MindsTV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2024)
The Apothecary DiariesTV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
SmallvilleTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Perfect CrownTV14 • Drama, International • TV Series
Pretty Little LiarsTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2010)
JustifiedTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2010)
The GreatTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2020)
High CountryDrama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Watching YouThriller, Drama • TV Series (2025)
True BloodTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Daredevil: Born AgainTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
RevengeTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2011)
The Old ManTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2022)
PowerTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Little Fires EverywhereTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
FargoTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Station 19TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2018)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerTVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
EuphoriaTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
RivalsTVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2024)
Red Eye (UK)TV14 • International, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
Under the BridgeTVMA • Biography, Drama • TV Series (2024)
A Knight of the Seven KingdomsTVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2026)
Burn NoticeTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2007)
The Twisted Tale of Amanda KnoxTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
CoronerTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Dying for SexTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
CastleTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
SherlockTV14 • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Alice and SteveTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2026)
American Horror StoriesTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2021)
Would You Marry Me?TVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
The Artful DodgerTV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Good American FamilyTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Heated RivalryTVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2025)
SirenTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
AtlantaTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Death NoteTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2006)
LostTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • TV Series (2004)
A-Z
#BringBackAliceTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2023)
The 12th VictimTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
2022 Stanley Cup Champion Film: Colorado AvalancheSports, Drama • TV Series (2023)
24TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2001)
24 LegacyTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
30 CoinsTVMA • International, Spanish • TV Series (2021)
4 BlocksTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
4 Blocks ZeroTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
9-1-1TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
9-1-1: Lone StarTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
9-1-1: NashvilleTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2025)
ABC New ShowsDrama, Reality • TV Series (2004)
La voz ausenteTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
The Accidental InfluencerTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
AccusedTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
The ActTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
The ActressTVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2023)
The Actress (Eng)TVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
AdamasInternational, Drama • TV Series (2022)
The AffairTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2014)
Agatha Christie's MarpleTVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2004)
Agatha Christie's PoirotTVPG • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2008)
The Agency: Central IntelligenceTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
Alert: Missing Persons UnitTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Alice and SteveTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2026)
The AliensTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2016)
All NightTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
All RiseTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Ally McBealTVPG • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (1997)
Alternative Therapy
Alternative TherapyInternational, Latino • TV Series (2021)
Alternative Therapy (Eng)International, Latino • TV Series (2021)
Am I Being Unreasonable?TVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
AmadeusTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2025)
America's Greatest Feud: The History of the Hatfields & McCoysTVPG • Drama, Biography • TV Series (2012)
American Crime StoryTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
American Horror StoriesTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2021)
American Horror StoryTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
American Sports Story: Aaron HernandezTVMA • Drama, Biography • TV Series (2024)
The AmericansTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Amor Da Minha VidaTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Amsterdam NarcosDrama, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
And Just Like That...TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Angel of DeathTVMA • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Angels in AmericaTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2003)
The Apothecary DiariesTV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
Apple Tree YardTVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
Army WivesTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2007)
The Artful DodgerTV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of AramunTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2023)
AtlantaTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
AtlantisTVPG • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
Atom's Last ShotInternational, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Atom's Last Shot (Eng)International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
AtomicDrama, Thriller • TV Series (2025)
The BabyTVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2022)
Baby Assassins Everyday!TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Bad Signal: The SeriesTV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2021)
BakumanTV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2010)
Band of BrothersTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2001)
BanishedTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2015)
BankstersTVMA • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Drama • TV Series (2026)
BansheeTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Batman: The Audio AdventuresTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2021)
BattlegroundTVPG • Drama • TV Series (2012)
BatwomanTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2019)
The BeautyTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2026)
Because We Forget EverythingInternational, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Becoming Karl LagerfeldInternational, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Eng Dub)Drama, International • TV Series (2024)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.