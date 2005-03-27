ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE
Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.

Drama TV

Medical Dramas
Grey's Anatomy
Grey's Anatomy
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital deal with life-or-death consequences on a daily basis – it's in one another that they find comfort, friendship and, at times, more than friendship. Together they're discovering that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white. Real life only comes in shades of grey.
The Good Doctor
The Good Doctor
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.
The Resident
The Resident
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2018)
A tough, brilliant senior resident guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine.
Transplant
Transplant
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2020)
When Dr. Bashir Hamed, a charismatic Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine, flees his war-torn homeland, he and his younger sister become refugees, struggling to forge a new life in Canada. If Bash ever wants to be a doctor again, he must redo his medical training from the ground up. He scores a residency in the biggest Emergency Department of the best hospital in Toronto, but it's a tough road. Bash's training is different, his life experience is different and he's not an exact match for his new colleagues. But his journey is universal, and his passion and hopefulness become contagious.
New Amsterdam
New Amsterdam
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in America, this unique medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution’s newest medical director, who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.
Trust Me
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2017)
A hardworking nurse who loses her job for whistle-blowing is forced to take drastic measures to provide for her daughter.
ER
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (1994)
Set in Chicago, this medical drama deals with the personal and professional crises of the doctors in the emergency room at County General Hospital. From the exciting to the mundane, a day in the frantic hospital serves up many interesting dilemmas as well as heartrending choices for everyone on staff.
St. Elsewhere
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (1982)
An award-winning, critically acclaimed, ambitious and realistic medical drama about the always under-the-gun doctors and nurses of St. Eligius, an understaffed, underfunded, and always chaotic teaching hospital in a deteriorating section of Boston.
Saving Hope
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2012)
In "Saving Hope," when charismatic Chief of Surgery Charlie Harris (Michael Shanks) at Hope-Zion Hospital ends up in a coma, he leaves the hospital in chaos -- and his fiancée and fellow surgeon, Alex Reid (Erica Durance), in a state of shock.
Private Practice
Private Practice
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2007)
The 'Grey's Anatomy' spin-off focuses on neonatal surgeon Addison Forbes Montgomery, who has left Seattle Grace and moved to L.A., where she practices at the upscale Oceanside Wellness Clinic with her divorced medical-school friends Naomi and Sam Bennett.
Nip/Tuck
Nip/Tuck
TVMA • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2003)
This drama is set in a south Florida plastic surgery center, McNamara-Troy, centering around the two doctors who own it. Sean McNamara (Dylan Walsh) is having problems at home, trying to patch up the rocky road him and his wife Julia (Joely Richardson) are experiencing. On the other hand, sex-craved Christian Troy (Julian McMahon) uses his charm to bring in potential female candidates and conducts shady business deals, often for the love of money.
The Knick
TVMA • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2014)
A brilliant surgeon (Clive Owen) pushes the boundaries of medicine, morality and race relations at a 1900s NYC hospital in this series.
Hawthorne
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2009)
Richmond Trinity Hospital's Chief Nursing Officer Christina Hawthorne loves her job, despite the long days and nights she spends on the hospital's front lines. She does everything possible to help her patients and defend her staff, even if that means violating protocol or taking on doctors or administrators who sometimes lose sight of a hospital's true purpose. But her intense focus at work comes with a cost to her personal life, now that she's a single mother -- her husband recently lost a battle with cancer -- trying to raise a rebellious teenage daughter.
Chicago Med
Chicago Med
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Executive producer Dick Wolf delivers the newest installment of the compelling “Chicago” franchise, an emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city’s most explosive hospital and the courageous team of doctors who hold it together.
Body of Proof
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2011)
Dr. Megan Hunt (Dana Delany) was in a class of her own, a brilliant neurosurgeon at the top of her game. Her world is turned upside down when a devastating car accident puts an end to her time in the operating room. Megan resumes her career as a medical examiner determined to solve the puzzle of who or what killed the victims. Megan’s instincts are sharp, but she’s developed a reputation for graying the lines of where her job ends and where the police department’s begins. It turns out her career isn’t the only thing that will need to be rebuilt; Megan’s family has taken a backseat to her ambition, and now she’ll discover there’s a lot of work to do when it comes to dissecting her relationships with the living.
All Saints (1998)
Drama, Medical • TV Series (1998)
All Saints is an Australian medical drama focused on the nursing staff of Ward 17.
Emotional Dramas
This Is Us
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2016)
Little Fires Everywhere
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
The Handmaid's Tale
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
A Million Little Things
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Grey's Anatomy
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Parenthood
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2010)
Friday Night Lights
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2006)
Big Little Lies
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Homeland
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2011)
Normal People
Drama • TV Series (2020)
9-1-1
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1999)
Dawson's Creek
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1998)
The Accident
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
For Life
TV14 • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2020)
The Fosters
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Safe Harbour
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Top of the Lake
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Sharp Objects
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2018)
The Act
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Scandal
TV14 • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2012)
Legal Dramas
For Life
TV14 • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2020)
Damages
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2007)
Burden of Truth
TVPG • Drama • TV Series (2018)
The Practice
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1997)
Boston Legal
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2004)
Shark
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2006)
Ally McBeal
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (1997)
Action Dramas
No Man's Land
Military & War, Drama • TV Series (2020)
S.W.A.T.
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Marvel's Runaways
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Sons of Anarchy
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Blindspot
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Killing Eve
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Vikings
TV14 • Military & War, Action • TV Series (2011)
Young Adult Dramas
One Tree Hill
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2003)
A Teacher
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Normal People
Drama • TV Series (2020)
Euphoria
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
Good Trouble
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2019)
Love, Victor
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
The Fosters
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Siren
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Roswell
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (1999)
Dawson's Creek
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1998)
Little Fires Everywhere
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Veronica Mars
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Looking for Alaska
TVMA • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2019)
Party of Five
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2019)
Light as a Feather
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Love in the Time of Corona
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Friday Night Lights
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2006)
Bunheads
TV14 • Family, Drama • TV Series (2012)
Shadowhunters
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2016)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
TVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Beverly Hills 90210
TVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1990)
Revenge
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2011)
Marvel's Runaways
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
All Night
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
East Los High
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)

ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE

Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
Romance Dramas
This Is Us
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2016)
Normal People
Drama • TV Series (2020)
Outlander
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
Lincoln Heights
TV14 • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2007)
Love, Victor
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
High Fidelity
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Younger
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2015)
The Bold Type
TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Dawson's Creek
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1998)
Beverly Hills 90210
TVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1990)
Family Dramas
Filthy Rich
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Queen Sugar
TV14 • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2016)
This Is Us
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2016)
Parenthood
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2010)
The Sopranos
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1999)
Shameless
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2011)
The Handmaid's Tale
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
Big Love
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2006)
The Game
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2006)
Good Trouble
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2019)
Six Feet Under
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2001)
The Fosters
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Friday Night Lights
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2006)
Big Little Lies
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Dramedies
Fargo
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Claws
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Scrubs
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Younger
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Good Trouble
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2019)
Ally McBeal
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (1997)
Married
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
You're the Worst
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
Better Things
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Lethal Weapon
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Baskets
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Wilfred
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Desperate Housewives
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2004)
Atlanta
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
M*A*S*H
TVPG • Military & War, Sitcom • TV Series (1972)
The Game
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2006)
Parenthood
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2010)
Dietland
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
TVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Bones
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Everything's Gonna Be Okay
Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Doogie Howser, M.D.
TVPG • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (1989)
The Aliens
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
New Tricks
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2006)
Popular
Shameless
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2011)
American Gods
TVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2017)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1999)
9-1-1
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
The Good Doctor
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The Rookie
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Your Honor
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
9-1-1: Lone Star
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
General Hospital
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (1963)
Criminal Minds
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2005)
Shameless Hall of Shame
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Deadly Women
TV14 • Documentaries, Drama • TV Series (2013)
The Sopranos
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1999)
Sons of Anarchy
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2008)
The Handmaid's Tale
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
Power Book II: Ghost
Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Outlander
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
The Sister
Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2021)
Euphoria
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
Billions
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2015)
This Is Us
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2016)
One Tree Hill
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2003)
Freaks and Geeks
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (1999)
Snowfall
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2017)
Big Sky
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Vikings
TV14 • Military & War, Action • TV Series (2011)
Ray Donovan
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2013)
A Million Little Things
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Station 19
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
The Chi
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2017)
Westworld
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
Bones
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
S.W.A.T.
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The Resident
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Blue Bloods
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
The Wire
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
M*A*S*H
TVPG • Military & War, Sitcom • TV Series (1972)
The Blacklist
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Warrior
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Fargo
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
True Blood
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2008)
House of Lies
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2012)
Prodigal Son
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Sex and the City
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (1998)
Lovecraft Country
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Scrubs
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2001)
City on a Hill
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
P-Valley
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Justified
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2010)
The Outsider
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Big Little Lies
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Prison Break
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Grey's Anatomy
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The X-Files
TV14 • Drama, Cops & Detectives • TV Series (1993)
Dexter
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2000)
Chicago P.D.
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Power
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
For Life
TV14 • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2020)
Lost
TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2004)
A Teacher
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Desperate Housewives
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2004)
Banshee
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2013)
Little Fires Everywhere
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
CSI: Miami
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
Smallville
TV14 • Action, Family • TV Series (2001)
Chernobyl
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2019)
Empire
TV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2015)
ER
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (1994)
A-Z
.hack//SIGN
TVY7 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2002)
10 Things I Hate About You
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2009)
100%: Julian Edelman
TVMA • Documentaries, Drama • TV Series (2019)
11.22.63
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)
12 Monkeys
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
2021 FOX Winter Preview
Award Shows & Events, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
24
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2001)
24 Legacy
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
30 Coins
TVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2020)
7th Heaven
TVG • Family, Drama • TV Series (1996)
9-1-1
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
9-1-1: Lone Star
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
The Accident
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
The Act
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
The Affair
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2014)
After School Dice Club
TVPG • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Agent X
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Alguien te Mira
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Alice
TVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2009)
Alice Especial
Latino, Drama • TV Series (2011)
Alice Telefilm Part 1: The First Day of the Rest of My Life
TVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2011)
Alice Telefilm Part 2: The Last Night
TVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2011)
The Aliens
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
All Night
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
All Saints (1998)
Drama, Medical • TV Series (1998)
Ally McBeal
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (1997)
Almost Family
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2019)
Ambitions
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2019)
American Gods
TVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2017)
American Horror Story
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase
TV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Angel
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (1999)
Angels in America
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Anyone But Me
TV14 • Drama, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2008)
Apple Tree Yard
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
Aquarion
TVPG • Romance, Science Fiction • TV Series (2005)
Arte
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Atlanta
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Atlantis
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Attila the Hun
Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Aurora (TV)
TV14 • Drama, Latino • TV Series (2010)
Back to Life
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Bad Banks
TV14 • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2018)
Baghdad Central
TV14 • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2020)
Bajo el Mismo Cielo
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Bakuman
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Baldwin Hills
TV14 • Reality, Drama • TV Series (2007)
Band of Brothers
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2001)
Banished
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2015)
Banshee
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2013)
Barbarians Rising
TV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (2016)
Barkskins
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2020)
Basilisk
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The Bastard Executioner
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Battleground
TVPG • Drama • TV Series (2012)
Baywatch
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (1989)
Bedlam
TV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
Beforeigners
Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
Behind Bars: Rookie Year
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Being Erica
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2009)
Being Mary Jane
TV14 • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2013)
Below the Surface
Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
Better Things
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Betty
TVMA • Sports, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Between the World and Me
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Beverly Hills 90210
TVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1990)
Big Little Lies
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Big Love
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2006)
Big Sky
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Big Top Academy
TVY • Drama, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on