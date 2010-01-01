In this hilarious new ABC Family original series, Mel (Melissa Joan Hart) is a former wild child turned local politician. When her sister ends up in prison and her brother-in-law goes on the lam, she takes in her teenaged niece and nephew. Spread too thin to manage by herself, help comes in the unlikely form of Joe (Joey Lawrence), a former stockbroker who is out of work. Desperate for a job, he moves in and becomes the family’s manny.more
In this hilarious new ABC Family original series, Mel (Melissa Jo...More
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In this hilarious new ABC Family original series, Mel (Melissa Joan Hart) is a former wild child turned local politician. When her sister ends up in prison and her brother-in-law goes on the lam, she takes in her teenaged niece and nephew. Spread too thin to manage by herself, help comes in the unlikely form of Joe (Joey Lawrence), a former stockbroker who is out of work. Desperate for a job, he moves in and becomes the family’s manny.
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Melissa & Joey
In this hilarious new ABC Family original series, Mel (Melissa Joan Hart) is a former wild child turned local politician. When her sister ends up in prison and her brother-in-law goes on the lam, she takes in her teenaged niece and nephew. Spread too thin to manage by herself, help comes in the unlikely form of Joe (Joey Lawrence), a former stockbroker who is out of work. Desperate for a job, he moves in and becomes the family’s manny.