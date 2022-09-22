Earth has survived catastrophic solar winds under the protection of the Grid, its planetary defense shield. Kim Saeha, an employee of the Bureau, encounters a murderer. Jung Saebyeok, a detective, is dispatched to arrest the murderer. While in pursuit of the fugitive, she witnesses an unbelievable phenomenon: The founder of the Grid—a ghost of the past—has reappeared after 24 years [since her invention of the Grid]. But why is she abetting the fugitive? This is a thriller that pursues the mysterious truth behind what saved humanity from an apocalypse.more
Earth has survived catastrophic solar winds under the protection ...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
Earth has survived catastrophic solar winds under the protection of the Grid, its planetary defense shield. Kim Saeha, an employee of the Bureau, encounters a murderer. Jung Saebyeok, a detective, is dispatched to arrest the murderer. While in pursuit of the fugitive, she witnesses an unbelievable phenomenon: The founder of the Grid—a ghost of the past—has reappeared after 24 years [since her invention of the Grid]. But why is she abetting the fugitive? This is a thriller that pursues the mysterious truth behind what saved humanity from an apocalypse.
About this Show
Grid
Earth has survived catastrophic solar winds under the protection of the Grid, its planetary defense shield. Kim Saeha, an employee of the Bureau, encounters a murderer. Jung Saebyeok, a detective, is dispatched to arrest the murderer. While in pursuit of the fugitive, she witnesses an unbelievable phenomenon: The founder of the Grid—a ghost of the past—has reappeared after 24 years [since her invention of the Grid]. But why is she abetting the fugitive? This is a thriller that pursues the mysterious truth behind what saved humanity from an apocalypse.