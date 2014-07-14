5 seasons available

You're the Worst

TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series • 2014

An original comedy from writer and executive producer Stephen Falk, You’re The Worst puts a dark twist on the romantic comedy genre. Narcissistic, bra...more

An original comedy from writer and executive producer Stephen Falk, You’re The Worst puts a dark twist on the romantic comedy genre. Narcissistic, bra...more

Start watching You're the Worst

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

5 seasons available (62 episodes)

5 seasons available

(62 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesExtras
Season12345
Episode 1

The Intransigence of Love

Jimmy and Gretchen tell the story of their love to a prospective wedding planner.
Episode 2

The Pin in My Grenade

Jimmy and Gretchen reveal that they're forgoing a traditional wedding, opting instead for a Courthouse elopement.
Episode 3

The One Thing We Don't Talk About

Jimmy challenges Gretchen to tackle some of the responsibilities that come with being an adult.
Episode 4

What Money?

Jimmy unexpectedly receives a large advance and must fend off all his "friends" who just want a piece of the pie.
Episode 5

A Very Good Boy

Jimmy attempts to prove that, despite being on the verge of becoming a married man, he has not lost his edge.
Episode 6

This Brief Fermata

Jimmy "gifts" Gretchen a week of no-strings-attached sex.
Episode 7

Zero Eggplants

Gretchen and Jimmy make "couple friends." An FXX Original Series. Wednesdays at 10PM.
Episode 8

The Pillars of Creation

Paul, Vernon, and Becca air their dirty laundry on a weekend getaway.
Episode 9

Bachelor / Bachelorette Party Sunday Funday

Edgar and Lindsay plan the most epic Sunday Funday yet.
Episode 10

Magical Thinking

Gretchen's anxiety comes to the surface at a major event she's organized for her new client.
Episode 11

Four Goddamn More Days

Gretchen maintains an elaborate act of deception while Jimmy prepares for the big day.
Episode 12

We Were Having Such a Nice Day

The day before the wedding, Gretchen's mom comes to town and Edgar takes Jimmy on an epic best-man date.
Episode 13

Pancakes

On the day of their wedding, Jimmy and Gretchen grapple with the meaning of marriage.

Driveway

Eating

You May Also Like

Mom
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
Black-ish
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Saturday Night Live
TV14 • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (1975)
Modern Family
TV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Raising Hope
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
The Conners
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2018)
American Housewife
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Archer
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
The Good Place
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
Will & Grace
TV14 • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2017)
The Goldbergs
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
Married
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
Happy Endings
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Superstore
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Seinfeld
TVPG • Comedy, Classics • TV Series (1989)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

5 seasons available (62 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial