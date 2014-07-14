5 seasons available (62 episodes)

You're the WorstYou're the Worst

An original comedy from writer and executive producer Stephen Falk, You’re The Worst puts a dark twist on the romantic comedy genre. Narcissistic, brash, and self-destructive “Jimmy Shive-Overly,” played by Chris Geere (The Spa), thinks all relationships are doomed. Cynical, people-pleasing, and stubborn “Gretchen Cutler,” played by Aya Cash (The Wolf of Wall Street), knows that relationships aren't for her. So when they meet at a wedding, it's only natural that the two of them go home together and, despite their better judgment, begin to find themselves falling for each other. Rounding out the cast is Desmin Borges (The Good Wife), who plays “Edgar Quintero,” Jimmy’s once homeless, war veteran roommate, and Kether Donohue (The Carrie Diaries) as “Lindsay Jillian,” Gretchen’s best friend and former partner in crime who’s now struggling with a life of domesticity. An FX Networks Original Series.more

An original comedy from writer and executive producer Stephen Fal...More

Starring: Chris GeereAya CashDesmin Borges

TVMAComedySitcomTV Series2014
  • hd

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About this Show

You're the Worst

An original comedy from writer and executive producer Stephen Falk, You’re The Worst puts a dark twist on the romantic comedy genre. Narcissistic, brash, and self-destructive “Jimmy Shive-Overly,” played by Chris Geere (The Spa), thinks all relationships are doomed. Cynical, people-pleasing, and stubborn “Gretchen Cutler,” played by Aya Cash (The Wolf of Wall Street), knows that relationships aren't for her. So when they meet at a wedding, it's only natural that the two of them go home together and, despite their better judgment, begin to find themselves falling for each other. Rounding out the cast is Desmin Borges (The Good Wife), who plays “Edgar Quintero,” Jimmy’s once homeless, war veteran roommate, and Kether Donohue (The Carrie Diaries) as “Lindsay Jillian,” Gretchen’s best friend and former partner in crime who’s now struggling with a life of domesticity. An FX Networks Original Series.

Starring: Chris GeereAya CashDesmin BorgesKether Donohue

TVMAComedySitcomTV Series2014
  • hd

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