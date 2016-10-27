Single mom and working actor with no filter, Sam Fox raises her three daughters and cares for her aging mother in Los Angeles; she approaches every challenge with fierce love, raw honesty, and humor. more
Single mom and working actor with no filter, Sam Fox raises her t...More
Starring: Pamela AdlonCelia ImrieMikey Madison
Creator: Pamela Adlon
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
Single mom and working actor with no filter, Sam Fox raises her three daughters and cares for her aging mother in Los Angeles; she approaches every challenge with fierce love, raw honesty, and humor.
About this Show
Better Things
Single mom and working actor with no filter, Sam Fox raises her three daughters and cares for her aging mother in Los Angeles; she approaches every challenge with fierce love, raw honesty, and humor.