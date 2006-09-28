In the superficial world of high fashion, image is everything. Styles come and go, and the only constants are the super thin beauties who wear them. How can an ordinary girl from Queens possibly fit in?more
In the superficial world of high fashion, image is everything. St...More
Starring: America FerreraEric MabiusTony Plana
Creators: Silvio HortaFernando Gaitán
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In the superficial world of high fashion, image is everything. Styles come and go, and the only constants are the super thin beauties who wear them. How can an ordinary girl from Queens possibly fit in?
About this Show
Ugly Betty
In the superficial world of high fashion, image is everything. Styles come and go, and the only constants are the super thin beauties who wear them. How can an ordinary girl from Queens possibly fit in?