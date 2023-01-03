4 seasons available (59 episodes)

Will TrentWill Trent

Based on Karin Slaughter's bestselling books, the series follows Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. As a child, Trent was abandoned and was forced to endure a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now that he is in a position to make a difference, Trent is determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was. His personal motivation and background contribute to Will Trent having the highest clearance rate in the GBI.more

Based on Karin Slaughter's bestselling books, the series follows ...More

Starring: Ramón RodríguezErika ChristensenIantha Richardson

TV14DramaCrimeTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Amanda Tells Angie About an Opening at the GBI
Sneak Peek: Ormewood Has a Theory
A Potential Spree Killer Case
Sneak Peek: Will Finds His Uncle at a Crime Scene
Amanda Reminds Faith About How Much Their Work Matters
Sneak Peek: A Breakthrough on a Cold Case
Ormewood Warns Angie About Crystal
Sneak Peek: Will Uses His Detective Skills on Wedding Guests
Sneak Peek: Will Meets His Uncle
The Team Has to Carpool
Faith Tells Amanda How She Feels About Keeping Her Secret
Sneak Peek: Amanda's Hate Mail
Sneak Peek: Interviewing Reality TV Stars
Will and Faith Get Assigned a Supernatural Case
Amanda Checks in on Will After He Helped Deliver a Baby
Sneak Peek: A Complicated Crime Scene
Sneak Peek: Will Needs Information From James Ulster
Will Trent Learns His Uncle's Name
Adapting and Making "Will Trent"
Sneak Peek: Getting Through to a Witness
Will Gets Into a Car With a Bomb
Will Trent and Betty
Will Learns Where His Name Came From
Amanda Tells Will the Truth About His Mother
Michael Helps Angie Cover Up a Murder
Will Says Goodbye to Theo
Angie Won't Open Up to Will
Will Speaks to a Victim Through His Notes
Angie Has Some Girl Talk with Betty
Will Asks Nico About Some Missing Money
Michael Puts a Cast Together
Things Get a Little Heated Between Will and Michael
Michael's Wife Confronts Angie
Angie and Will are "Off" Again
Will and Faith Question Some Students
Will and Angie Meet at His Place
Will and Faith Start to Become Partners
Will Trent - Official Trailer

About this Show

Will Trent

Based on Karin Slaughter's bestselling books, the series follows Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. As a child, Trent was abandoned and was forced to endure a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now that he is in a position to make a difference, Trent is determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was. His personal motivation and background contribute to Will Trent having the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

Starring: Ramón RodríguezErika ChristensenIantha RichardsonJake McLaughlinSonja Sohn

TV14DramaCrimeTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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