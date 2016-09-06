Produced by Oprah Winfrey, award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Selma), and Melissa Carter, Queen Sugar chronicles the lives and loves of the estranged Bordelon siblings in Saint Josephine, Louisiana. Reunited by a family tragedy, the Bordelons must navigate their complicated lives in order to run an ailing sugarcane farm.more
Produced by Oprah Winfrey, award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay (...More
Starring: Rutina WesleyDawn-Lyen GardnerKofi Siriboe
Creator: Ava DuVernay
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Produced by Oprah Winfrey, award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Selma), and Melissa Carter, Queen Sugar chronicles the lives and loves of the estranged Bordelon siblings in Saint Josephine, Louisiana. Reunited by a family tragedy, the Bordelons must navigate their complicated lives in order to run an ailing sugarcane farm.
Starring: Rutina WesleyDawn-Lyen GardnerKofi SiriboeNicholas L. AsheDondré T. Whitfield
Creator: Ava DuVernay
About this Show
Queen Sugar
Produced by Oprah Winfrey, award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Selma), and Melissa Carter, Queen Sugar chronicles the lives and loves of the estranged Bordelon siblings in Saint Josephine, Louisiana. Reunited by a family tragedy, the Bordelons must navigate their complicated lives in order to run an ailing sugarcane farm.
Starring: Rutina WesleyDawn-Lyen GardnerKofi SiriboeNicholas L. AsheDondré T. Whitfield
Creator: Ava DuVernay