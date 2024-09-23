Inspired by the extraordinary life and work of world-famous author and physician Oliver Sacks, BRILLIANT MINDS follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist (Zachary Quinto - American Horror Story series, Star Trek movies, Heroes) and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier — the human mind — while grappling with their own relationships and mental health.more
Inspired by the extraordinary life and work of world-famous autho...More
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Inspired by the extraordinary life and work of world-famous author and physician Oliver Sacks, BRILLIANT MINDS follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist (Zachary Quinto - American Horror Story series, Star Trek movies, Heroes) and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier — the human mind — while grappling with their own relationships and mental health.
About this Show
Brilliant Minds en Español
Inspired by the extraordinary life and work of world-famous author and physician Oliver Sacks, BRILLIANT MINDS follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist (Zachary Quinto - American Horror Story series, Star Trek movies, Heroes) and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier — the human mind — while grappling with their own relationships and mental health.