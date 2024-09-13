Original • 1 season available (4 episodes)

“How to Die Alone” follows Mel, a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.more

Starring: Natasha RothwellConrad RicamoraJocko Sims

ComedyTV Series2024
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

“How to Die Alone” follows Mel, a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.

Starring: Natasha RothwellConrad RicamoraJocko SimsKeiLyn Durrel Jones

ComedyTV Series2024
