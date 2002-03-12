Breaking the conventional formula of the cop genre, THE SHIELD plays out in a tough, morally ambiguous world in which the line between good and bad is crossed every day. It focuses on the tension between a group of corrupt but effective cops led by Detective Vic Mackey, a captain with the burden of bringing them down as well as reducing crime in her district, and a City Councilman out for his own political gain.more
Breaking the conventional formula of the cop genre, THE SHIELD pl...More
Starring: Michael ChiklisMichael JaceJay Karnes
Creator: Shawn Ryan
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Breaking the conventional formula of the cop genre, THE SHIELD plays out in a tough, morally ambiguous world in which the line between good and bad is crossed every day. It focuses on the tension between a group of corrupt but effective cops led by Detective Vic Mackey, a captain with the burden of bringing them down as well as reducing crime in her district, and a City Councilman out for his own political gain.
About this Show
The Shield
Breaking the conventional formula of the cop genre, THE SHIELD plays out in a tough, morally ambiguous world in which the line between good and bad is crossed every day. It focuses on the tension between a group of corrupt but effective cops led by Detective Vic Mackey, a captain with the burden of bringing them down as well as reducing crime in her district, and a City Councilman out for his own political gain.