HOMELAND is an edge-of-your-seat sensation. CIA officer Carrie Mathison is volatile and unpredictable. With the help of her mentor Saul Berenson, she fearlessly risks everything, including her sanity, at every turn.more
HOMELAND is an edge-of-your-seat sensation. CIA officer Carrie Ma...More
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HOMELAND is an edge-of-your-seat sensation. CIA officer Carrie Mathison is volatile and unpredictable. With the help of her mentor Saul Berenson, she fearlessly risks everything, including her sanity, at every turn.
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Homeland
HOMELAND is an edge-of-your-seat sensation. CIA officer Carrie Mathison is volatile and unpredictable. With the help of her mentor Saul Berenson, she fearlessly risks everything, including her sanity, at every turn.