The Good Doctor

7 seasons available (126 episodes)

The Good DoctorThe Good Doctor

Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.more

Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, re...More

Starring: Freddie HighmoreAntonia ThomasHill Harper

TV14MedicalDramaTV Series2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Freddie Highmore Reflects on Dr. Shaun Murphy's Evolution
Alex Tells Morgan He Still Has Feelings For Her
Shaun and Lea's Baby is Born
Dr. Glassman Realizes He Needs to Step Away From Surgery
Morgan Makes a Decision About Baby Eden
Daniel Tells Jordan She Deserves Someone Who Can Commit
Shaun Asks Dr. Glassman to Get a Scan For Him
Shaun and Jared Work Out Their Ground Rules
Joni DeGroot Gives Her First Closing Argument
Shaun Gets an Unexpected Knock on His Door
Dr. Daniel Perez's Dash Through the Hospital
Shaun Asks Aaron How He'll Know if Love is Enough
Marcus Talks to Morgan About Balancing Her Career and Becoming a Mom
Dr. Glassman Talks to Lea About Becoming a Parent
Lea and Shaun Imagine What Could Be
Shaun Tells Lim That He Misses Her
Is There a Future for Marcus and Isabel?
Morgan Has an Important Realization
Lea Talks to Shaun About the Importance of Trying
Dr. Danica Powell Shares Her Story with Asher
Dr. Lim Wants to Know What Dr. Glassman Would Have Done
Is Jordan Flirting with the New Intern?
Shaun Tells Lea How Much He Loves Her
Claire Makes a Big Decision
Lea and Shaun Decide What's Next for Them
AAPI Stories: Will Yun Lee & Annalisa Gates
Lea Admits to Claire That She's Still Mourning
Lea Tells Shaun That She Needs to Leave
Sneak Peek: Dr. Glassman Asks Lea if She's Okay
AAPI Stories: Christina Chang & Dr. Renee Dua
Alex Tells Morgan They Should Forget Being Together
Debbie Tells Aaron That She's Leaving
Dr. Nakano's Big Decision
Glassman Tell Shaun to Go Home
Asher Struggles to Accept Loss
Shaun Wants to Change the Rules
Dr. Glassman Gives Shaun the Best Advice He Can
Shaun and Lea Face the Unthinkable
Morgan Encourages Alex to Date Other Women
Shaun Does Research on How to Support Lea During Childbirth
Claire is There For Her Father After His Surgery
Dr. Glassman Talks to Shaun About Becoming a Father
Morgan and Alex Confront Their Feelings
Shaun Talks About How He's Changed
Dr. Reznick Shows Dr. Park What He's Missing
Lea Reveals Shocking News to Shaun
Lea Saves the Hospital Network
Olivia Confesses to Marcus That She Doesn't Want to Be a Doctor
Dr. Bowman Apologizes for Racially Profiling a Patient
Dr. Lim Tells Dr. Andrews About Her PTSD
Claire Tells Dr. Glassman About Audrey's PTSD
Shaun and Lea Have Dinner with Her Parents
Claire Discovers There May Be Reason to Worry About Dr. Lim
Shaun Worries About He and Lea Changing
Claire Opens Up to Dr. Lim About Her PTSD
A Patient Warns Dr. Lim Not to Run From Her Pain
Shaun Has a Teaching Breakthrough
Andrews Tells Morgan What He Really Thinks About Her
Claire and Melendez Say Their Goodbyes
Lea Says Shaun Makes Her More
Park Comforts His Dying Patient
Melendez Collapses, Shaun May Drown
Morgan Wants Everyone to Call Her a Bitch
Shaun Doesn't Want to Move On from Lea
Neil Tells Claire She Shouldn't Wait on Love
A Patient Tries to Get Shaun a Date
Shaun Unloads On Lea
Claire and Neil Discuss Claire’s Love Life
Lea Tells Shaun that Dating Him Would Never Work
The Team Hears a Young Man's Plea to Help His Friend

About this Show

The Good Doctor

Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.

Starring: Freddie HighmoreAntonia ThomasHill HarperRichard SchiffChristina Chang

TV14MedicalDramaTV Series2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

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