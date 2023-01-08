Alert: Missing Persons Unit is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside Jason Grant and Nikki Batista’s series-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son.more
Alert: Missing Persons Unit is a procedural drama about the Phila...More
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Alert: Missing Persons Unit is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside Jason Grant and Nikki Batista’s series-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son.
About this Show
Alert: Missing Persons Unit
Alert: Missing Persons Unit is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside Jason Grant and Nikki Batista’s series-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son.