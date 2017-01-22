What could have brought a pathologically law-abiding eminent geneticist into the dock at the Old Bailey on charges of complicity in a violent crime? More importantly, could this case lead to a highly compromising lie being exposed? Apple Tree Yard is a stunning psychological thriller about a respected female scientist and the single irrational act that leads to her standing trial for murder.more
What could have brought a pathologically law-abiding eminent gene...More
Starring: Emily WatsonBen ChaplinMark Bonnar
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What could have brought a pathologically law-abiding eminent geneticist into the dock at the Old Bailey on charges of complicity in a violent crime? More importantly, could this case lead to a highly compromising lie being exposed? Apple Tree Yard is a stunning psychological thriller about a respected female scientist and the single irrational act that leads to her standing trial for murder.
Starring: Emily WatsonBen ChaplinMark BonnarSusan LynchSteven Elder
About this Show
Apple Tree Yard
What could have brought a pathologically law-abiding eminent geneticist into the dock at the Old Bailey on charges of complicity in a violent crime? More importantly, could this case lead to a highly compromising lie being exposed? Apple Tree Yard is a stunning psychological thriller about a respected female scientist and the single irrational act that leads to her standing trial for murder.
Starring: Emily WatsonBen ChaplinMark BonnarSusan LynchSteven Elder