6 seasons available (107 episodes)

The ResidentThe Resident

A tough, brilliant senior resident guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine.more

A tough, brilliant senior resident guides an idealistic young doc...More

Starring: Matt CzuchryBruce GreenwoodManish Dayal

Creators: Amy Holden JonesRoshan SethiHayley Schore

TV14MedicalDramaTV Series2018
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Gigi's Cutest Moments
Conrad And Gigi Celebrate Father's Day
Be Prepared To Be Shocked In The Season Finale
Who Is Dr. Ian Sullivan?
Conrad Finds His Patient Has Fake Prescriptions In His Name from "Fork in the Road"
Kit Unceremoniously Proposes To Randolph from "Fork in the Road"
AJ Has A Very Difficult Choice To Make from "All We Have Is Now"
A Patient Arrives At The Hospital With Hydrophobia from "All We Have Is Now"
Cast Superlatives With The Resident
Conrad Takes Peter To The ER from "The Space Between"
Dr. Bell And Kit Want Arthur To Talk To Their Interns from "The Space Between"
Padma Catches Up With AJ from "The Space Between"
Billie Is Very Concerned About Trevor
Conrad And AJ Treat Pastor Aaron’s Heart
Devon's Patient Runs Away
Billie's Complaint Blows Back On Kit.
Conrad And His Team Prepare For The Worst
Conrad Wants To Be Billie's Wingman from "Hell in a Handbasket"
Manish Dayal's Directing Debut
Conrad Drops Off His Gigi At Daycare from "Viral"
Woman Shows Up Unconscious At The Hospital from "Viral"
Conrad And Cade Have A Dilemma Over Jane Doe's Foot Condition from "Now You See Me"
The Resident Celebrate Black History Month
Behind The Scenes With: Manish Dayal
Conrad Tries To Understand What Happened To A Minor from "Now You See Me"
Devon Is Concerned That Leela Will Become Overworked from "Now You See Me"
Tensions Rise When Dr. Bell Runs Into Bob Porter from "Now You See Me"
A Tow Truck Driver Rescues A Minor In The Rain from "Now You See Me"
Dr. Bell Has Something Important To Discuss from "Her Heart"
Dr. Hawkins Reflects About Nic from "Her Heart"
A Patient Comes In With Nic's Heart from "Her Heart"
Preview: This Is A Lot Harder Than I Thought It'd Be
Conrad Reassures Dr. Bell About His Test Results from "Unknown Origin"
The Go Team Rescue A Trapped Softball Player from "Unknown Origin"
A Man Escapes Without Any Serious Injuries from "He'd Really Like to Put in a Central Line"
Trevor Makes The Highlight Reel from "He'd Really Like to Put in a Central Line"
Amber Flirts With Conrad from "Old Dogs, New Tricks"
Dr. Bell And Dr. Austin Meet The Surgical Coach from "Old Dogs, New Tricks"
Gigi and Conrad Check On A Patient from "Old Dogs, New Tricks"
In Between The Tweets: Jessica Lucas
This Thanksgiving
Dr. Sutton Sets Some Ground Rules from "Who Will You Be?"
Hope That Conrad Comes Back To The Hospital from "Who Will You Be?"
Cast Chat: Miles Fowler from "Who Will You Be?"
In Between The Tweets: Bruce Greenwood
In Between The Tweets: Jane Leeves
In Between The Tweets: Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Conrad Comes Back To The Hospital from "Ask Your Doctor"
Looks Like Someone Has Her Mother's Touch from "Ask Your Doctor"
Multiple Calls For The CEO from "Ask Your Doctor"
In Between The Tweets: Anuja Joshi
A Big Time Jump Is Coming
The Chemistry Between Kit And Bell
In Between The Tweets: Manish Dayal
In Between The Tweets: Matt Czuchry
Connecting With The Ones We Lost from "The Thinnest Veil"
Dr. Austin Is Not Afraid Of Ghosts from "The Thinnest Veil"
A Special Halloween At The Hospital from "The Thinnest Veil"
Happy Halloween
Getting Pulled Over from "Now What?"
More Harm Than Good from "Now What?"
Why Did You Call Me?
Billie Decides To Put Nic In A Medically Induced Coma from "The Long and Winding Road"
Devon Runs Tests On Nic from "The Long and Winding Road"
The Toughest Goodbye from "The Long and Winding Road"
Conrad Rushes To The Hospital from "The Long and Winding Road"
A Patient Is Gone
The Perfect Drop-off
What Caused the Elevator to Stop?
The Least of His Problems! from "Da Da"

About this Show

The Resident

A tough, brilliant senior resident guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine.

Starring: Matt CzuchryBruce GreenwoodManish DayalMalcolm-Jamal WarnerJane Leeves

Creators: Amy Holden JonesRoshan SethiHayley Schore

TV14MedicalDramaTV Series2018
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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