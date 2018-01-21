A tough, brilliant senior resident guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine.more
A tough, brilliant senior resident guides an idealistic young doc...More
Starring: Matt CzuchryBruce GreenwoodManish Dayal
Creators: Amy Holden JonesRoshan SethiHayley Schore
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A tough, brilliant senior resident guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine.
About this Show
The Resident
A tough, brilliant senior resident guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine.