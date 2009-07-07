1 season available

10 Things I Hate About You

TV14 • Comedy, Drama, Teen, Romance • TV Series • 2009

Sisters Bianca (Meaghan Martin) and Kat (Lindsey Shaw) are two very different people. At their new high school, it's clear that one sister wants to s...more

Sisters Bianca (Meaghan Martin) and Kat (Lindsey Shaw) are two very different people. At their new high school, it's clear that one sister wants to s...more

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

Pilot

Conflict arises when two sisters, Kat and Bianca, start a new high school.
Episode 2

I Want You To Want Me

Bianca continues to try and get on Chastity's good side.
Episode 3

Won't Get Fooled Again

Kat uses a fake ID to get into a bar to spend time with Patrick.
Episode 4

Dont Give A Damn About My Bad Reputation

Bianca attempts to shed her good girl image by starting a rumor.
Episode 5

Don't Give Up

Chastity convinces Bianca to become Joey's lab partner.
Episode 6

You Can't Always Get What You Want

Kat accuses her English teacher of grade inflation.
Episode 7

Light My Fire

Chastity pushes Bianca to her limits with her demands.
Episode 8

Dance Little Sister

Bianca arranges a school dance date for Kat and Patrick.
Episode 9

Fight for Your Right

Despite Kat's initial reservations, Bianca throws a house party when Walter leaves town for the weekend.
Episode 10

Don't Leave Me This Way

Kat stages a walkout after Padua High enforces a new security policy.
Episode 11

Da Repercussions

Kat violates her suspension by breaking into school to take a test. Bianca and Joey try to find surveillance video of them kissing before Chastity does.
Episode 12

Don't Trust Me

Walter forces Kat to invite Patrick over for dinner to scare him off.
Episode 13

Great Expectations

Bianca worries that Joey expects them to have a physical relationship.
Episode 14

Meat Is Murder

Bianca sets Cameron up with one of their classmates.
Episode 15

The Winner Takes It All

It's Padua High Talent Show time! Kat becomes part of Cameron's magician act in a fit of jealousy over Walter's adoration for Bianca's performance skills.
Episode 16

Too Much Information

Patrick's dubious behavior causes Kat to follow him in hopes of finding some answers. Bianca stages an intervention for Joey when she suspects he has an eating disorder.
Episode 17

Just One Kiss

Kat goes on a date with Blank after Patrick downplays their relationship.
Episode 18

Changes

Bianca hosts a dinner party where big annoucements are made.
Episode 19

Aint No Mountain High Enough

Kat tries to get a reaction out of Patrick.
Episode 20

Revolution

Bianca quits the squad after Chastity is overthrown as head cheerleader.

