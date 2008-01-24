Set in early 20th century Toronto, Murdoch Mysteries explores the intriguing world of William Murdoch, a detective who pioneers innovative forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s most gruesome crimes.more
Set in early 20th century Toronto, Murdoch Mysteries explores the...More
Starring: Yannick BissonHelene JoyJonny Harris
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Set in early 20th century Toronto, Murdoch Mysteries explores the intriguing world of William Murdoch, a detective who pioneers innovative forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s most gruesome crimes.
Starring: Yannick BissonHelene JoyJonny HarrisThomas CraigLachlan Murdoch
About this Show
Murdoch Mysteries
Set in early 20th century Toronto, Murdoch Mysteries explores the intriguing world of William Murdoch, a detective who pioneers innovative forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s most gruesome crimes.
Starring: Yannick BissonHelene JoyJonny HarrisThomas CraigLachlan Murdoch