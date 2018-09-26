5 seasons available (86 episodes)

A Million Little ThingsA Million Little Things

They say friendship isn’t one big thing, it’s a million little things; and that’s true for a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances. Some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life. After one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living. Along the way they discover that friends may be the one thing to save them from themselves.more

They say friendship isn’t one big thing, it’s a million little th...More

Starring: David GiuntoliRomany MalcoAllison Miller

TV14DramaTV Series2018
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Gary's Final Message
Gary and Maggie's Impromptu Wedding
Gary Confronts Eddie About Jon's Last Call
One Last Pizza Night
Delilah and Eddie's Hospital Confrontation
Maggie and Dr. Jessica Join Forces
Eddie's Friendly Offer to Nicole
Katherine Proposes to Greta
Maggie and Gary Have Their Baby
Maggie and Gary Clash Over Their Birth Plan
Greta and Theo Happen Upon a Wonderful Discovery
Rome Tells His Father He'll Always Take Care of Him
Gary Gets Some Good News
Gary and Maggie Are Officially Pregnant
Regina Confronts Tyrell Over Going to Yale
Is Anna Lying About Peter’s Death?
Katherine and Shanice Debate the Price of Fame
Sophie Wrestles with the Death of Her Assaulter
Maggie and Gary Are Officially Trying to Have a Baby
Anna and Eddie Make Their Relationship Official
Rome Confronts the Dean of Sussex Prep
Katherine and Eddie Have a Candid Talk About Romance
Eddie Apologizes to Sophie
Maggie Tells Gary She Shouldn't Have Kissed Him in the Elevator
Maggie Kisses Gary at Her Birthday Party
Eddie Gives Rome a Good Day
Katherine Apologizes to an Old Friend
Rome Has to Be Honest with Regina
Maggie Knows Her Stalker
Regina Gets Brutally Honest with Her Father
Sophie and Eddie Lean on Each Other
Katherine and Shanice Discuss Katherine's Desires
Sophie Tells Gary to Stay Away "For Good"
Darcy Can't Move to Lenox with Gary
Eddie Tells Theo He's Never Going to Walk Again
Maggie and Sophie Share an Ice Cream Toast and Some Gratitude
Theo Makes a Grand Gesture for His Crush
Eddie Bonds with His New Physical Therapist
What Really Happened at Peter Benoit's House
Delilah's Emotional Goodbye to the Group
Regina and Rome Get Good News from Tyrell
Delilah and Gary Argue Over Grief and Responsibility
Eddie's Proposal for Joint Custody of Theo
"You Knock My Door Down"
Gary Has an Idea to Help Settle the Custody Battle Over Theo
Katherine and Eddie Tell Theo They're Getting Divorced
Rome and Regina Reconnect After She's Hospitalized
Gary's Old-School Dad Helps Danny Make a Big Decision
Katherine Tells Eddie She Wants a Divorce
Katherine Asks Eddie Why He Had HIs Affair with Delilah
Regina and Rome Want to Foster Tyrell
Rome Finds He Means More to HIs Father Than He Knows
Eddie Tells Theo He's Going to Rehab
Eddie Tells Gary and Rome About His Pill Addiction
Gary Comes Clean About the Engagement Ring
Darcy Opens Up to Gary About Her Nightmares
Even In Remission, Cancer Looms In Maggie's Life
Rome Toasts His Friends Before Their Table Read
This Was the Last Person to Speak to Jon
Katherine and Eddie Have a Candid Conversation About Sex
Maggie Might Be Reading Jamie All Wrong
Eddie Learns the Real Truth About How Alex Died
Regina And Rome Find a Way to Move Forward
Gary and Rome Force Eddie to Play Basketball
Katherine and Eddie Finally Renew Their Vows
Maggie Meets Her New Roommate
Eve Changes Her Mind
Gary Tells Maggie He Loves Her Too
Maggie Tells Gary She Still Loves Him
The Season 2 Finale Cliffhanger

About this Show

A Million Little Things

They say friendship isn’t one big thing, it’s a million little things; and that’s true for a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances. Some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life. After one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living. Along the way they discover that friends may be the one thing to save them from themselves.

Starring: David GiuntoliRomany MalcoAllison MillerChristina MosesGrace Park

TV14DramaTV Series2018
  • 5.1
  • hd

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