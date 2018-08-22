5 seasons available (50 episodes)

Mayans M.C.Mayans M.C.

“Mayans M.C.” follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream within his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder. Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ’s need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended. Meanwhile, their father Felipe struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.more

“Mayans M.C.” follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a member of...More

Starring: J.D. PardoClayton CardenasEdward James Olmos

Creators: Kurt SutterElgin James

TVMALatinoDramaCrimeTV Series2018
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Mayans M.C. Official Series Trailer
Mayans Season 3 - First Look
Mayans M.C. S5 - Trailer
Mayans M.C. S4 - Trailer
Seasons 1-2 Recap
Inside Look: the Mayans Mechanic
Inside Look: This Is Poetry
Inside Look: Filming Through a Pandemic
Mayans Season 3 - First Look

About this Show

Mayans M.C.

“Mayans M.C.” follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream within his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder. Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ’s need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended. Meanwhile, their father Felipe struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.

Starring: J.D. PardoClayton CardenasEdward James OlmosDanny PinoCarla Baratta

Creators: Kurt SutterElgin James

TVMALatinoDramaCrimeTV Series2018
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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