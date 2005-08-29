Convinced that his wayward brother Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) was wrongly convicted of the sensational murder of the Vice President's brother, which landed him on Fox River State Penitentiary's death row, a desperate Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) attempted a daring bank robbery in order to get himself incarcerated in Fox River with Lincoln. Michael, an engineer with access to the prison's structural design, then masterminded an elaborate plan to free Lincoln by pulling off the ultimate Prison Break.more
Convinced that his wayward brother Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purce...More
Starring: Wentworth MillerDominic PurcellSarah Wayne Callies
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Convinced that his wayward brother Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) was wrongly convicted of the sensational murder of the Vice President's brother, which landed him on Fox River State Penitentiary's death row, a desperate Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) attempted a daring bank robbery in order to get himself incarcerated in Fox River with Lincoln. Michael, an engineer with access to the prison's structural design, then masterminded an elaborate plan to free Lincoln by pulling off the ultimate Prison Break.
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Prison Break
Convinced that his wayward brother Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) was wrongly convicted of the sensational murder of the Vice President's brother, which landed him on Fox River State Penitentiary's death row, a desperate Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) attempted a daring bank robbery in order to get himself incarcerated in Fox River with Lincoln. Michael, an engineer with access to the prison's structural design, then masterminded an elaborate plan to free Lincoln by pulling off the ultimate Prison Break.