5 seasons available (90 episodes)

Prison BreakPrison Break

Convinced that his wayward brother Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) was wrongly convicted of the sensational murder of the Vice President's brother, which landed him on Fox River State Penitentiary's death row, a desperate Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) attempted a daring bank robbery in order to get himself incarcerated in Fox River with Lincoln. Michael, an engineer with access to the prison's structural design, then masterminded an elaborate plan to free Lincoln by pulling off the ultimate Prison Break.more

Convinced that his wayward brother Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purce...More

Starring: Wentworth MillerDominic PurcellSarah Wayne Callies

TV14AdventureDramaActionMysteryTV Series2005
  • hd

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EpisodesPrison Breaking PodcastGreat EscapesThe CompanyMichael and LincolnDetails
Prison Breaking With Sarah and PaulTVMA • Talk & Interview • TV Series
English, Fitz or PercyTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2005)
End of the TunnelTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2005)
BluffTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2006)
GoTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2006)
FlightTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2006)
ManhuntTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2006)
OtisTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2006)
Hell or High WaterTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2008)
The Art of the DealTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2008)
Quiet RiotTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2008)
The KeyTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2006)
The MessageTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2007)
Sweet CarolineTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2007)
VamanosTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2007)
Boxed InTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2008)
Eagles and AngelsTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2008)
Five the Hard WayTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2008)
Greatness AchievedTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2008)
The LegendTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2008)
Killing Your NumberTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2009)
PilotTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2005)
End of the TunnelTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2005)
The RatTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2006)
Brother's KeeperTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2006)
GoTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2006)
The Killing BoxTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2006)
PanamaTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2007)
SonaTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2007)
SelflessTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2008)
Cowboys and IndiansTV14 • Adventure, Drama • Episode (2009)

About this Show

Prison Break

Convinced that his wayward brother Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) was wrongly convicted of the sensational murder of the Vice President's brother, which landed him on Fox River State Penitentiary's death row, a desperate Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) attempted a daring bank robbery in order to get himself incarcerated in Fox River with Lincoln. Michael, an engineer with access to the prison's structural design, then masterminded an elaborate plan to free Lincoln by pulling off the ultimate Prison Break.

Starring: Wentworth MillerDominic PurcellSarah Wayne CalliesAmaury NolascoRobert Knepper

TV14AdventureDramaActionMysteryTV Series2005
  • hd

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