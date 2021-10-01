Original • 1 season available (12 episodes)

Tante Maya is asked to manage a hotel in Anyer for three months while her sister and brother-in-law go abroad. She brings along her trusted employees from Sumba, Yos and Melki. She is also asked to choose who will be the new manager from among the current hotel employees. The three most experienced and senior hotel employees are Oci, Sudung and Randi. They compete with each other to gain Tante Maya's attention and approval. Since Tante Maya's arrival, problems continue to arise. The competition among the senior employees disrupt the previously well-run hotel and Yos and Melki also struggle to adapt to their new situation. Everyone's personal issues also cause problems for the hotel.more

