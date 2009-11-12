Series Trailer
5 seasons available

Misfits

TVMA • Comedy, Drama, Teen, Fantasy, Science Fiction, British, International, Superheroes • TV Series • 2009

Meet Kelly, Nathan, Curtis, Alisha and Simon, five unruly teenagers forced to do community service as payback for their crimes. When a freak electrica...more

Meet Kelly, Nathan, Curtis, Alisha and Simon, five unruly teenagers forced to do community service as payback for their crimes. When a freak electrica...more

5 seasons available (37 episodes)

5 seasons available

(37 episodes)

EpisodesExtras
Season12345
Episode 1

One

There’s a mysterious superpower support group on the estate where people with powers go to talk about their problems. Meanwhile, Alex is in the hospital recovering from being stabbed and a group of Devil-worshipping scouts turn up at the community center.
Episode 2

Two

Rudy sees his father with another woman and suspects he is not only having an affair, he may have killed her. As Jess helps Rudy investigate his Dad, she discovers that there's more to Rudy than she thought - the glimmerings of an unlikely attraction.
Episode 3

Three

Abby and Laura discover the real reason for their connection. Sam, the flying boy from the future jumper, saves Dark Rudy from a mugger. While spurning Greg's advances, Finn thinks he has accidentally killed their probation worker…
Episode 4

Four

Dark Rudy has gone missing, and Rudy is amazed to discover his doppelganger has another life he knew nothing about. Meanwhile, Abby meets a turtle at the support group and discovers that he's a man, trapped in a turtle's body by the storm.
Episode 5

Five

Leah has the power to inhabit other people's bodies. She falls in love with Finn and takes him prisoner. The gang have to rescue Finn but Leah 'downloads' into various people to try and stop them. Rudy and Jess struggle with their feelings for each other.
Episode 6

Six

Finn becomes the victim of a life force vampire, one of the sick teens the group have to visit, and the gang must rescue him. Dark Rudy realizes that he's found the final member of the sweater gang and tells Electrogirl Helen about his sinister plans.
Episode 7

Seven

It's the first anniversary of the Storm. Rudy is totally freaked out by the future sweater Maggie gives to Jess so she ends their relationship. Sally's birthday party gets a little out of hand when Rudy passes out party favors.
Episode 8

Eight

Jess is thrown forward in time after she has a one night stand. It's not long before our gang's antics fall short of vigilantes' high moral standards, and battle lines are drawn. Can our gang beat the powerful new group?

Series Trailer

Promo

Strung Out: Webisode 8

Strung Out: Webisode 7

Strung Out: Webisode 6

Strung Out: Webisode 5

Strung Out: Webisode 4

Strung Out: Webisode 3

Strung Out: Webisode 2

Mr. Freeze

New Powers

Strung Out: Webisode 1

Erazer

Vegas Baby!

Sneak Peek

Teaser 1

Teaser 2

Nathan Meets His Match

Catastrophe

Murdered Again

Videogame

Nathan's New Love Interest

Daddy Issues

Family Teamwork

Back from the Dead

New Probation Officer

The Virtue Group

Guilty Conscience

Wanking

Naked Discovery

Balding

Mind Reading

5 seasons available (37 episodes)

