5 seasons available (37 episodes)

MisfitsMisfits

Meet Kelly, Nathan, Curtis, Alisha and Simon, five unruly teenagers forced to do community service as payback for their crimes. When a freak electrical storm hits their town, strange things begin to happen to them and they soon realize they've turned into superheroes. Each of them possess a power they didn't choose or want, a power which reveals each of their deepest, darkest insecurities. But while they just want to finish their community service and get through the challenges of everyday teenage life, fate has another task in store for them - they must save their town from the evil that has descended upon it. If you think life's tough for your average superhero, it's even tougher when you have a curfew...more

Meet Kelly, Nathan, Curtis, Alisha and Simon, five unruly teenage...More

Starring: Karla CromeJoe GilgunNatasha O'Keeffe

TVMAFantasyInternationalBritishTeenDramaScience FictionSuper HeroesComedyTV Series2009
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Misfits - Trailer
Promo
Strung Out: Webisode 8
Strung Out: Webisode 7
Strung Out: Webisode 6
Strung Out: Webisode 5
Strung Out: Webisode 4
Strung Out: Webisode 3
Strung Out: Webisode 2
Mr. Freeze
New Powers
Strung Out: Webisode 1
Sneak Peek
Teaser 1
Teaser 2
Nathan Meets His Match
Catastrophe
Murdered Again
Videogame
Nathan's New Love Interest
Daddy Issues
Family Teamwork
Back from the Dead
New Probation Officer
The Virtue Group
Guilty Conscience
Wanking
Naked Discovery
Balding
Mind Reading

About this Show

Misfits

Meet Kelly, Nathan, Curtis, Alisha and Simon, five unruly teenagers forced to do community service as payback for their crimes. When a freak electrical storm hits their town, strange things begin to happen to them and they soon realize they've turned into superheroes. Each of them possess a power they didn't choose or want, a power which reveals each of their deepest, darkest insecurities. But while they just want to finish their community service and get through the challenges of everyday teenage life, fate has another task in store for them - they must save their town from the evil that has descended upon it. If you think life's tough for your average superhero, it's even tougher when you have a curfew...

Starring: Karla CromeJoe GilgunNatasha O'KeeffeNathan McMullenMatt Stokoe

TVMAFantasyInternationalBritishTeenDramaScience FictionSuper HeroesComedyTV Series2009
  • hd

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