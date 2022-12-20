Cha Moosik runs a casino bar, only to flee to the Philippines due to a crackdown by the National Tax Service. He launches a full-fledged casino business, and strategizes winning over the political and business circles in the Philippines. However, he is suddenly framed as a suspect in Min Seokjun's death, and is tracked by Oh Seunghoon of the Korean Desk. Betrayal is rampant in the presence of money. Who will be the last person standing?more
Cha Moosik runs a casino bar, only to flee to the Philippines due...More
Starring: Choi MinsikSon SukkuLee Donghwi
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Cha Moosik runs a casino bar, only to flee to the Philippines due to a crackdown by the National Tax Service. He launches a full-fledged casino business, and strategizes winning over the political and business circles in the Philippines. However, he is suddenly framed as a suspect in Min Seokjun's death, and is tracked by Oh Seunghoon of the Korean Desk. Betrayal is rampant in the presence of money. Who will be the last person standing?
Starring: Choi MinsikSon SukkuLee DonghwiHong KijoonHeo Sungtae
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Cha Moosik runs a casino bar, only to flee to the Philippines due to a crackdown by the National Tax Service. He launches a full-fledged casino business, and strategizes winning over the political and business circles in the Philippines. However, he is suddenly framed as a suspect in Min Seokjun's death, and is tracked by Oh Seunghoon of the Korean Desk. Betrayal is rampant in the presence of money. Who will be the last person standing?
Starring: Choi MinsikSon SukkuLee DonghwiHong KijoonHeo Sungtae