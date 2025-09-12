Call My Agent Berlin

Welcome to Stern Talent Agency, where stars, drama, and intrigue are part of daily life. After the founder’s death, the agency faces collapse. Only by discovering new talent, keeping old stars, and securing smart deals can it survive. Behind the scenes, the agents fight with passion — for their clients and for their own future.more
Welcome to Stern Talent Agency, where stars, drama, and intrigue ...More
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Welcome to Stern Talent Agency, where stars, drama, and intrigue are part of daily life. After the founder’s death, the agency faces collapse. Only by discovering new talent, keeping old stars, and securing smart deals can it survive. Behind the scenes, the agents fight with passion — for their clients and for their own future.
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Welcome to Stern Talent Agency, where stars, drama, and intrigue are part of daily life. After the founder’s death, the agency faces collapse. Only by discovering new talent, keeping old stars, and securing smart deals can it survive. Behind the scenes, the agents fight with passion — for their clients and for their own future.