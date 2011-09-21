4 seasons available (89 episodes)

RevengeRevenge

Emily Thorne (Emily Van Camp) is new to the Hamptons. She's met some of her wealthy neighbors, has made a few new friends and seemingly blends into the town. But something is a little odd about a young girl living in a wealthy town all on her own, and the truth is that Emily isn't exactly new to the neighborhood. In fact, this was once her old neighborhood, until something bad happened that ruined her family and their reputation. Now Emily is back, and she's returned to right some of those wrongs in the best way she knows how – with a vengeance.more

Emily Thorne (Emily Van Camp) is new to the Hamptons. She's met s...More

Starring: Emily VanCampMadeleine StoweNick Wechsler

TV14ThrillerDramaMysteryHorrorTV Series2011
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
The First Chapter
Revenge: From the Beginning

About this Show

Revenge

Emily Thorne (Emily Van Camp) is new to the Hamptons. She's met some of her wealthy neighbors, has made a few new friends and seemingly blends into the town. But something is a little odd about a young girl living in a wealthy town all on her own, and the truth is that Emily isn't exactly new to the neighborhood. In fact, this was once her old neighborhood, until something bad happened that ruined her family and their reputation. Now Emily is back, and she's returned to right some of those wrongs in the best way she knows how – with a vengeance.

Starring: Emily VanCampMadeleine StoweNick WechslerGabriel MannKarine Vanasse

TV14ThrillerDramaMysteryHorrorTV Series2011
  • hd

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