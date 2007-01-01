6 seasons available (111 episodes)

Private PracticePrivate Practice

The 'Grey's Anatomy' spin-off focuses on neonatal surgeon Addison Forbes Montgomery, who has left Seattle Grace and moved to L.A., where she practices at the upscale Oceanside Wellness Clinic with her divorced medical-school friends Naomi and Sam Bennett.more

The 'Grey's Anatomy' spin-off focuses on neonatal surgeon Addison...More

Starring: Kate WalshBenjamin BrattKadee Strickland

TV14MedicalDramaTV Series2007
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Taye Diggs Destroys Hip-Hop
Wedding Doubts
Private Practice: All You Need to Know
Private Practice Is Back in Action!
Sam Proposes to Addison
Therapy by Addison: I'm Done
Will Amelia's Baby Be Sacrificed?
Amelia Wants Sex from Sheldon!
Jake Encourages Amelia!
Therapy by Addison: Trash and Wreckage
Therapy by Addison: Nurture
Amelia Thought Her Baby Kicked!
Charlotte Lectures Cooper!
Therapy by Addison: Pride!
Addison Vents to Violet!
Jake Checks On Amelia
Miracle Worker
Saying Goodbye to Erica
Therapy by Addison: Worrying
Therapy by Addison: Life
Therapy by Addison: Too Much
Therapy by Addison: Let Go
Cooper's Son Says Goodbye
Sam Has a Plan for His Sister!
Amelia Is Pregnant!
Jake Confesses His Feelings!
Erica Needs Brain Surgery!
Erica Tells Mason She's Sick!
Whatever Happens
Amelia Wants to See Derek!
Mason Runs Away from Charlotte!
Cooper Yells at Mason's Mom!
Pete Forbids Violet to Date!
Amelia Offers to Be a Surrogate!
Sam Joins a Dating Website!
Pete Is Seeing Other People!
Addison Gets a Pep Talk!
Charlotte Likes the Gun Range!
Cooper Disciplines His Son!
I Want the Best Odds!
I Wanted to Have Some Fun!
Responding to Therapy!
What Do We Want?
Amelia Steals a Prescription Pad!
Pete Confronts Sheldon!
Addison Seeks Help in Picking a Donor!
Sheldon Worries About Amelia!
Amelia Debates Euthanasia!
Amelia Gets Advice from Pete!
Spot the Cougar Town Cameo!
Cooper Has a Son?
Pete and Sheldon Talk It Out
Cooper's Kid Sneak Peek
Jake Moves Into His Office!
Tense Morning at the Office!
Addison Tries to Sneak Out!
Amelia Unloads On Sheldon
Charlotte Stops Amelia!
Pete Is Rushed to Surgery!
First Look
Looking for Answers
The Practice Is in Trouble
First Date
Medical Board
Can Addison Get Naomi Back?
Will Betsy Wake Up?
Investigation
Selfish
Wedding Mothers
Served

About this Show

Private Practice

The 'Grey's Anatomy' spin-off focuses on neonatal surgeon Addison Forbes Montgomery, who has left Seattle Grace and moved to L.A., where she practices at the upscale Oceanside Wellness Clinic with her divorced medical-school friends Naomi and Sam Bennett.

Starring: Kate WalshBenjamin BrattKadee StricklandPaul AdelsteinBrian Benben

TV14MedicalDramaTV Series2007
  • hd

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