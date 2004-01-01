8 seasons available (178 episodes)

House

Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) is devoid of anything resembling bedside manner and wouldn't even talk to his patients if he could get away with it. Dealing with his own constant physical pain, he uses a cane that seems to punctuate his acerbic, brutally honest demeanor. While his behavior can border on antisocial, House is a brilliant diagnostician whose unconventional thinking and flawless instincts afford him widespread respect. An infectious disease specialist, House thrives on the challenge of solving medical puzzles in order to save lives. He has assembled an elite team of young experts to help him unravel these diagnostic mysteries: neurologist Dr. Eric Foreman (Omar Epps); immunologist Dr. Allison Cameron (Jennifer Morrison); and intensevist Dr. Robert Chase (Jesse Spencer). House has a good friend and confidant in oncology specialist Dr. James Wilson (Robert Sean Leonard), with whom he consults with on a regular basis.more

Starring: Hugh LaurieRobert Sean LeonardOmar Epps

TV14DramaMysteryMedicalDocumentariesAward Shows & EventsNewsTV Series2004

