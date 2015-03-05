In 1787 Britain banished its unwanted citizens to Sydney in Australia. They found it to be so barren and hostile that very few Englishmen wanted to set foot there. Somehow, in spite of famine, drought, escapes, hangings and floggings, the colony thrived.more
In 1787 Britain banished its unwanted citizens to Sydney in Austr...More
Starring: Orla BradyEwen BremnerMyAnna Buring
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In 1787 Britain banished its unwanted citizens to Sydney in Australia. They found it to be so barren and hostile that very few Englishmen wanted to set foot there. Somehow, in spite of famine, drought, escapes, hangings and floggings, the colony thrived.
Starring: Orla BradyEwen BremnerMyAnna BuringRyan CorrBrooke Harman
About this Show
Banished
In 1787 Britain banished its unwanted citizens to Sydney in Australia. They found it to be so barren and hostile that very few Englishmen wanted to set foot there. Somehow, in spite of famine, drought, escapes, hangings and floggings, the colony thrived.
Starring: Orla BradyEwen BremnerMyAnna BuringRyan CorrBrooke Harman