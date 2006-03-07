THE UNIT is an action drama that follows a covert team of special forces operatives as they risk their lives on undercover missions around the globe, while their wives maintain the homefront, protecting their husbands' secrets.more
THE UNIT is an action drama that follows a covert team of special...More
Starring: Dennis HaysbertScott FoleyRobert Patrick
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THE UNIT is an action drama that follows a covert team of special forces operatives as they risk their lives on undercover missions around the globe, while their wives maintain the homefront, protecting their husbands' secrets.
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The Unit
THE UNIT is an action drama that follows a covert team of special forces operatives as they risk their lives on undercover missions around the globe, while their wives maintain the homefront, protecting their husbands' secrets.