2 seasons available (15 episodes)

The Old ManThe Old Man

Dan Chase absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.more

Dan Chase absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living ...More

Starring: Jeff BridgesJohn LithgowAmy Brenneman

TVMAThrillerDramaTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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Creating the Sets and Stunts of Season Two

About this Show

The Old Man

Dan Chase absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

Starring: Jeff BridgesJohn LithgowAmy BrennemanAlia ShawkatE.J. Bonilla

TVMAThrillerDramaTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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