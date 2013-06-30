Set in the sprawling mecca of the rich and famous, RAY DONOVAN does the dirty work for LA's top power players. The one hour drama series stars Liev Schreiber as Ray and Jon Voight as his dangerous, disruptive father.more
Set in the sprawling mecca of the rich and famous, RAY DONOVAN do...More
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Set in the sprawling mecca of the rich and famous, RAY DONOVAN does the dirty work for LA's top power players. The one hour drama series stars Liev Schreiber as Ray and Jon Voight as his dangerous, disruptive father.
About this Show
Ray Donovan
Set in the sprawling mecca of the rich and famous, RAY DONOVAN does the dirty work for LA's top power players. The one hour drama series stars Liev Schreiber as Ray and Jon Voight as his dangerous, disruptive father.