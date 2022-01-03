1 season available (1 episode)

THE CLEANING LADY is a thrilling and emotionally-driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime, using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld.more

THE CLEANING LADY is a thrilling and emotionally-driven character...More

Starring: Elodie YungAdan CantoMartha Millan

TV14DramaTV Series2022
  • hd

Teaser: Cleaning To Save My Family

Teaser: I'm Just A Cleaning Lady

Cast Chat: Adan Canto Introduces Arman Morales

Denied Treatment For Being An "Illegal" from "TNT"

Stevie Gets Aggressive With Thony from "TNT"

Thony Just Wants To Get Back To Her Family from "TNT"

Thony Overhears An Argument from "TNT"

Thony Witnesses A Murder from "TNT"

Cast Chat: Elodie Yung Introduces Thony De La Rosa

Official Trailer: THE CLEANING LADY

How Far Would You Go To Save Your Family?

Preview: I Can Help You

Preview: Who Are You?

THE CLEANING LADY is a thrilling and emotionally-driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime, using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld.

Starring: Elodie YungAdan CantoMartha MillanOliver HudsonSebastien LaSalle

TV14DramaTV Series2022
  • hd

