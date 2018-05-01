Trailer
All Night

TV14 • Comedy, Drama, Teen • TV Series • 2018

After their graduation, the class of 2018 gathers to celebrate their last night together at their local rec center for “Grad Night,” an all-night part...more

After their graduation, the class of 2018 gathers to celebrate their last night together at their local rec center for “Grad Night,” an all-night part...more

Episode 1

Pilot

At the all night graduation lock-in party, graduates set out to fulfill their unfinished business. For many, it’s their last chance to live out their high school dreams, but for most of the seniors at Sherman Grove High, things don't go as planned.
Episode 2

Future Predictions

As students create videos predicting where they will be in 20 years, a last minute arrival at Grad Night causes a stir. Deanna vows to tell Fig her true feelings while Roni’s friends try to convince her there is another reason why Oz is pulling away.
Episode 3

Karaoke

As karaoke commences, Roni makes a huge announcement only to be topped by the revelation of an even bigger secret. Bryce begins to lay the groundwork for his seduction of the gym teacher’s wife. Christian urges Melinda to come out of her shell.
Episode 4

Midnight Madness

The stroke of midnight means it’s time for Midnight Madness, a crazy game that ends up amplifying the bad blood between Deanna and Cassie. Roni, Alexis and Lyssee plot their revenge on Oz, and Melinda makes a plan to acquire more alcohol for the party.
Episode 5

Jello Wrestling

The night takes a turn as 80s themed jello wrestling pits students against each other. Fig finally gets to talk to Roni, as Deanna confesses her feelings. Christian and Melinda sneak out to steal alcohol. Bryce discovers the key to Mrs. Lewis’ heart.
Episode 6

Sink or Swim

As half the students fall asleep, Nino’s music livens things up. Melinda misjudges a moment between her and Christian. Cassie helps Deanna go through an emotional and cosmetic make over, and Bryce coerces Mrs. Lewis to sneak away.
Episode 7

Safe Sex

Things get hot and heavy between Roni and Fig while Melinda is banished to detention. Alexis and Cassie find themselves at a crossroads as Deanna and Nino get to know one another. Bryce may not be up to the challenge of sleeping with Mrs. Lewis.
Episode 8

Tarot Cards

Tarot card readings complicates everyone’s night, sending Fig, Deanna, Jonas and Stymie into uncharted territory. Melinda tries to convince Saperstein to let her out. Cassie and Alexis hash out their issues while Cody and Stefania argue about their past.
Episode 9

The Darkness

Stefania helps Cody re-do a moment from his past while Lyssee challenges Roni and Alexis to a streaking adventure. Deanna helps Nino cross one more thing off his list as Fig makes a big decision. Stymie and Jonas get close to finding their elusive queen.
Episode 10

Finale

Friends and lovers have one last chance to reunite before the last minute of Grad Night ticks away. Cassie and Deanna devise a plan to win Alexis back while Roni reveals to Deanna the reason she and Fig broke up. Melinda makes a bold move.

