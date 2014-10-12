THE AFFAIR explores the emotional effects of an extramarital relationship between Noah, a dissolute schoolteacher and novelist, and Alison, a waitress trying to piece her life and marriage back together in the wake of a tragedy.more
THE AFFAIR explores the emotional effects of an extramarital rela...More
Add Paramount+ with SHOWTIME to any Hulu plan for an additional $13.99/month.
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
THE AFFAIR explores the emotional effects of an extramarital relationship between Noah, a dissolute schoolteacher and novelist, and Alison, a waitress trying to piece her life and marriage back together in the wake of a tragedy.
About this Show
The Affair
THE AFFAIR explores the emotional effects of an extramarital relationship between Noah, a dissolute schoolteacher and novelist, and Alison, a waitress trying to piece her life and marriage back together in the wake of a tragedy.