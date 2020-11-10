Starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson, A Teacher explores the complexities and consequences of a predatory relationship between a female teacher, Claire and her male high school student, Eric. Starting with the simple act of tutoring, boundaries are crossed, and a subtle game of grooming begins, leaving permanent damage that is impossible to ignore.more
Starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson, A Teacher explores the comp...More
Starring: Kate MaraNick RobinsonAshley Zukerman
Creator: Hannah Fidell
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Starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson, A Teacher explores the complexities and consequences of a predatory relationship between a female teacher, Claire and her male high school student, Eric. Starting with the simple act of tutoring, boundaries are crossed, and a subtle game of grooming begins, leaving permanent damage that is impossible to ignore.
About this Show
A Teacher
Starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson, A Teacher explores the complexities and consequences of a predatory relationship between a female teacher, Claire and her male high school student, Eric. Starting with the simple act of tutoring, boundaries are crossed, and a subtle game of grooming begins, leaving permanent damage that is impossible to ignore.