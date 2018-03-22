7 seasons available (105 episodes)

Station 19Station 19

In Seattle, all firefighters are also trained EMTs and the crew at Station 19 is second to none. Working in 24-hour shifts, these professionals spend so much time together that they build relationships, unlike any others.more

In Seattle, all firefighters are also trained EMTs and the crew a...More

Starring: Jaina Lee OrtizJason GeorgeBoris Kodjoe

Creator: Stacy McKee

TV14DramaActionTV Series2018
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
19 Rallies Together to Tame the Wildfire
Sneak Peek: Maya's Fate
Maya's Life Will Never Be the Same
The Cast of "Station 19" on Being a Family On and Off the Screen
The Cast of Station 19 Reflects on 7 Seasons
Sneak Peek: Beckett Is Very Helpful
Sullivan Makes a Good Second Impression
Maya Gets a Helping Hand from Bennett
Sneak Peek: Ruiz Shows Up with a Patient
Sneak Peek: Maya Is Spiraling
Vic Breaks Down Over Morris and Crisis One
Andy Is Officially Pinned As Captain
Sneak Peek: The Tension is Hard to Miss
A Bad Day Gets Worse
Sneak Peek: Andy Tries to Keep It All Together
Sneak Peek: Vic Gets a "Dark" Diagnosis
Travis and His Father Begin to Reconcile
Maya and Carina Welcome Their New Addition to the Family
Sneak Peek: Hughes Gets a Her First Taste of Irish Grief
Jack May Have Fought His Last Fire
Station 19 S7 - Trailer
Andy Tries to Bond with the New Union Head
One More Emergency
Vic and Theo's Issues Come to a Head
Ben Tries to Refuse an Award
Jack Asks Why Maya Didn't Try for Captain
Some Happy Endings
Andy Challenges Ross to Fight
Beckett Makes Dinner
Andy Gives Travis Some Advice
Chief Ross Goes to the Union
Maya and Carina's Date Gets Interrupted (Again)
Maya Comes to Andy for Advice
Ross and Sullivan's Relationship Hits a Wall
Travis Blabs to Vic While Maya Meets Carina's New Friend
Two Relationships, Two Different Trajectories?
Warren Goes Undercover with Miranda and Carina
Chief Ross Makes Andy a Surprising Offer
Vic Encourages Theo to Investigate the Barber Shop Fire
Station 19: Official Trailer
Beckett Charges In
Carina's Worries Explode After a Unique Call
Andy Tries to Keep Level Heads
Maya Takes Care of a Sick Carina
Carina's Friendly Patient Worries Gibson
Theo's Old Neighborhood Brings Out a Different Side
Eli Tries to Win Andy Over
Maya Makes a Breakthrough
Meredith Thanks Andy
A Trio of Ladies Enlist 19's Help with a Scavenger Hunt
Andy Tries to Check In with Maya
Jack Confides in Vic
Andy Chats with Her Mom as She Gets Ready
Ruiz Voices His Concern with the Chief
A New Campaign Manager Attempts to Woo Montgomery
Ruiz Checks Maya and Beckett
Andy Decides to Take Charge
Vic and Carina Wait for Test Results
Vic Wants Theo to Drop the Other Shoe
Breaking News on Two Fronts
Maya Tries to Move Forward with Sullivan
Andy Speaks About Righteous Anger
Maya Goes on an Untimely Rant
Warren Gives a Touching Speech at Pru's Birthday Party
Jack Meets His Brother
Montgomery for Mayor
Andy Speaks Out to Chief Ross
Beckett Continues to Threaten Sullivan
Jack Makes a Donation Decision
The Station 23 Team Turns on Andy

About this Show

Station 19

In Seattle, all firefighters are also trained EMTs and the crew at Station 19 is second to none. Working in 24-hour shifts, these professionals spend so much time together that they build relationships, unlike any others.

Starring: Jaina Lee OrtizJason GeorgeBoris KodjoeGrey DamonBarrett Doss

Creator: Stacy McKee

TV14DramaActionTV Series2018
  • hd

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