Detective Andie Whitford gets transferred to the High Country, where she is tasked with investigating the mysterious disappearances of five locals lost in the Victorian wilderness.more
Detective Andie Whitford gets transferred to the High Country, wh...More
Starring: Leah PurcellIan McElhinneySara Wiseman
Creators: Marcia GardnerJohn Ridley
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Detective Andie Whitford gets transferred to the High Country, where she is tasked with investigating the mysterious disappearances of five locals lost in the Victorian wilderness.
About this Show
High Country
Detective Andie Whitford gets transferred to the High Country, where she is tasked with investigating the mysterious disappearances of five locals lost in the Victorian wilderness.