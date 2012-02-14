Original • 1 season available (13 episodes)

BattlegroundBattleground

By executive producers JD Walsh, Hagai Shaham ("The Details"), and Marc Webb ("The Amazing Spider-Man", "500 Days of Summer"), Battleground is a workplace dramedy set in the world of political campaigns. Head campaign strategist Chris "Tak" Davis and his staff strive to win a Senate seat for their underdog candidate in a race with national consequences. It takes place in Wisconsin, a real battleground state, where Tak and his team manipulate the 24-hour news cycle, new media, and social networking to navigate the unpredictable ups and downs of state politics. All the while, a documentary crew exposes the behind-the-scenes chaos of idealistic twenty-somethings trying to make a difference.more

By executive producers JD Walsh, Hagai Shaham ("The Details"), an...More

Starring: Jack De SenaMeighan GerachisAlison Haislip

TVPGDramaTV Series2012
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails
Campaign Comedy
Battleground - Trailer
Cheaters
Shortcut
A Disagreement
Even the Good Ones Lie
It's Not a Toy
We're Friends
The Debate Terms
This Week On Reel Life
Cole Has Another Offer
Rally Meeting
Jordan's Spot
More Campaign Trickery
Jordan Gives Back
Protesters
Campaign Shenanigans
Quarterback
The Interview
Scandalous Texts
Did They Pay?
Tak's Dad
Flash Drive
Hold the Whipped Cream
Battleground On Hulu
Ben
Characters
Elections and Politics
Filming in Madison
More Than Just Politics
Straw Poll
Style of Directing
The Unusable Take
Attack Ad
Behind the Scenes Interview
Internet Update
JD Walsh and Alison Haislip Interview
Parking Spot Punishment
Trailer

About this Show

Battleground

By executive producers JD Walsh, Hagai Shaham ("The Details"), and Marc Webb ("The Amazing Spider-Man", "500 Days of Summer"), Battleground is a workplace dramedy set in the world of political campaigns. Head campaign strategist Chris "Tak" Davis and his staff strive to win a Senate seat for their underdog candidate in a race with national consequences. It takes place in Wisconsin, a real battleground state, where Tak and his team manipulate the 24-hour news cycle, new media, and social networking to navigate the unpredictable ups and downs of state politics. All the while, a documentary crew exposes the behind-the-scenes chaos of idealistic twenty-somethings trying to make a difference.

Starring: Jack De SenaMeighan GerachisAlison HaislipJay HaydenJordan T. Maxwell

TVPGDramaTV Series2012
  • hd

You May Also Like

Shut EyeTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2016)
The Old ManTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Big SkyTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
IntrudersTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Hard SunTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2018)
Nine Perfect StrangersTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2021)
ChanceTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2016)
HelstromTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2020)
Catch-22TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2019)
DopesickTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2021)
HarrowTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Apple Tree YardTVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
GracelandTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
The DropoutTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
The PathTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2016)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.