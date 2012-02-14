About this Show
Battleground
By executive producers JD Walsh, Hagai Shaham ("The Details"), and Marc Webb ("The Amazing Spider-Man", "500 Days of Summer"), Battleground is a workplace dramedy set in the world of political campaigns. Head campaign strategist Chris "Tak" Davis and his staff strive to win a Senate seat for their underdog candidate in a race with national consequences. It takes place in Wisconsin, a real battleground state, where Tak and his team manipulate the 24-hour news cycle, new media, and social networking to navigate the unpredictable ups and downs of state politics. All the while, a documentary crew exposes the behind-the-scenes chaos of idealistic twenty-somethings trying to make a difference.
Starring: Jack De SenaMeighan GerachisAlison HaislipJay HaydenJordan T. Maxwell