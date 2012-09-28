9 seasons available (197 episodes)

CSI: New York, the third incarnation of the CSI: Crime Scene Investigation franchise and the spin-off of CSI: Miami, is a crime drama about forensic investigators who use high-tech science to follow the evidence and solve crimes in the Big Apple. These skilled investigators, who see New York City in a whole different light, follow the evidence as they piece together clues and eliminate doubt to ultimately crack their cases.more

Starring: Gary SiniseSela WardCarmine Giovinazzo

Creators: Ann DonahueAnthony E. ZuikerCarol Mendelsohn

TV14DramaCrimeActionThrillerMysteryTV Series2012

