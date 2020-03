Rosewood

Set against the vibrant backdrop of one of the world’s hottest cities – Miami – ROSEWOOD is the story of Dr. Beaumont Rosewood, Jr., (Morris Chestnut, “Nurse Jackie,” “The Best Man”), the city’s top private pathologist. Brilliant, cool with tons of charisma, Rosewood teams up with the tough-as-nails Det. Annalise Villa (Jaina Lee Ortiz, “The After”), to uncover clues no one else sees and help the Miami PD solve the city’s most challenging cases. While she’s impressed by Rosewood’s incredible abilities, his constant optimism is more annoying than it is infectious. But somehow, week-to-week, this unlikely tag team will solve many crimes together.