Yasemin Derin, a famous actress in Turkey, has been living a double life for many years. Hiding behind her fame, this unexpected second life of Yasemin drags her into the middle of an adventure full of secrets.more
Yasemin Derin, a famous actress in Turkey, has been living a doub...More
Starring: Pınar DenizUraz KaygılaroğluTolga Tekin
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Yasemin Derin, a famous actress in Turkey, has been living a double life for many years. Hiding behind her fame, this unexpected second life of Yasemin drags her into the middle of an adventure full of secrets.
Starring: Pınar DenizUraz KaygılaroğluTolga TekinAhmet Rıfat ŞungarŞebnem Hassanisoughi
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The Actress
Yasemin Derin, a famous actress in Turkey, has been living a double life for many years. Hiding behind her fame, this unexpected second life of Yasemin drags her into the middle of an adventure full of secrets.
Starring: Pınar DenizUraz KaygılaroğluTolga TekinAhmet Rıfat ŞungarŞebnem Hassanisoughi