Original • 1 season available (8 episodes)

Murdaugh: Death In The FamilyMurdaugh: Death In The Family

Maggie and Alex enjoy a lavish life of privilege as members of one of South Carolina's most powerful legal dynasties. But when their son Paul is involved in a deadly boat crash, the family is faced with a test unlike any they've ever encountered. As details come to light and new challenges emerge, the family's connections to several mysterious deaths raise questions which threaten everything Maggie and Alex hold dear. Inspired by the popular Murdaugh Murders Podcast.more

Maggie and Alex enjoy a lavish life of privilege as members of on...More

Starring: Patricia ArquetteJason ClarkePatch Darragh

TVMADramaTV Series2025
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  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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EpisodesPodcastExtrasDetails

Showrunner Michael D. Fuller on Emotional Truth

TVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)

Brittany Snow on Portraying 'Mandy Matney'

TVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)

Johnny Berchtold on Complexity of 'Paul Murdaugh'

TVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)

Kathleen Wilhoite Portrays Gloria with Dignity

TVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)

Executive Producer Erin Lee Carr Discusses the Victims

TVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)

Patricia Arquette’s Chilling Message From Maggie

TVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)

Kat Candler & Joseph La Corte on Threads of Truth

TVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)

Jason Clarke on the Monster in Alex Murdaugh

TVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2025)

Murdaugh: Death In the Family - Trailer

About this Show

Murdaugh: Death In The Family

Maggie and Alex enjoy a lavish life of privilege as members of one of South Carolina's most powerful legal dynasties. But when their son Paul is involved in a deadly boat crash, the family is faced with a test unlike any they've ever encountered. As details come to light and new challenges emerge, the family's connections to several mysterious deaths raise questions which threaten everything Maggie and Alex hold dear. Inspired by the popular Murdaugh Murders Podcast.

Starring: Patricia ArquetteJason ClarkePatch DarraghJohnny BerchtoldWill Harrison

TVMADramaTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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