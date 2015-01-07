6 seasons available (102 episodes)

EmpireEmpire

From Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels (“Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” “Precious”) and Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Game Change,” “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”), comes EMPIRE, a sexy and powerful new drama about the head of a music empire whose three sons and wife all battle for his throne. Set to an original soundtrack written and produced by hip-hop hitmaker Timbaland, the family drama stars Academy Award nominee Terrence Howard (“Crash,” “Hustle & Flow”) and Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson (“Person of Interest,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”).more

From Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels (“Lee Daniels’ The Butler,...More

Starring: Terrence HowardTaraji P. HensonBryshere Y. Gray

TV14Black StoriesDramaMusicMusicalsTV Series2015
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
100 Empire Episodes In 100 Seconds
Cookie Makes a Toast
Damon Gives Giselle More Money to Wash
Terry Witnesses Andre Hallucinating
Andre Tells Treasure She's Going to Lip Sync
Lucious Is Worried About Andre
Fempire: Dope, Powerful Women
Becky Has Eyes For Giselle's Brother from "Can't Truss 'Em"
Giselle & Becky Want To Sign Yana from "Can't Truss 'Em"
Hakeem Samples His Track For The Trailer Launch from "Can't Truss 'Em"
Lala Is Upset With Becky & The Label from "Can't Truss 'Em"
Lucious & Damon Meet At Gunpoint
Teri Is Fed Up With The Dysfunctional Lyon Family from "Can't Truss 'Em"
White Tracy Has Lucious & Cookie At Gunpoint from "Can't Truss 'Em"
#TBT Anika Vs. Cookie
#TBT Taraji's Favorite Scene
Ta'Rhonda's Three Favorite Porsha Scenes
Cookie Screams At Lucious Over The Divorce
Cookie, Giselle, & Becky Talk Marketing For Lala
Devon Doesn't Go For Tiana's Proposal
OMG Moment: A Three-Way Standoff
The Final Straw
OMG Moment: Divorce Papers
Giselle & Becky Are Thrilled With Lala
Lucious & Cookie Discuss The Script from "Remember the Music"
Lucious Thinks Andre Is Undermining Him from "Remember the Music"
Lucious Wants To Spend Time With Yana
The Lyons Argue Over The Empire Movie Script from "Remember the Music"
Sneak Peek: The End Of Cookie & Lucious
Teri Doesn't Want Andre To Make His Father's Mistakes from "Remember the Music"
Cookie Confronts Melody In The Studio from "Do You Remember Me"
What Women Want
Kingsley Ain't No Lyon
Preview: Someone Is Coming Back To Collect
"Why Not" (Showcase Extended Music Video)
Our Family Needs Us
Warning: Empire's Been Hacked!
Season 5 First Look
“Looking For You” ft. Empire Cast (Extended Version)
The Lyon Saga Continues
"You're So Beautiful" Ft. Empire & Star Cast
Empire: Characters in One Word
Empire: Must-Have Styles
Empire: Season 2-3 OMG Moments (Spoiler Warning)
Andre Is All in
The Heir
Dinner With the Lyons
Hakeem Lyon’s Season 2 Catch Up

About this Show

Empire

From Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels (“Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” “Precious”) and Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Game Change,” “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”), comes EMPIRE, a sexy and powerful new drama about the head of a music empire whose three sons and wife all battle for his throne. Set to an original soundtrack written and produced by hip-hop hitmaker Timbaland, the family drama stars Academy Award nominee Terrence Howard (“Crash,” “Hustle & Flow”) and Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson (“Person of Interest,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”).

Starring: Terrence HowardTaraji P. HensonBryshere Y. GrayTrai ByersGabourey Sidibe

TV14Black StoriesDramaMusicMusicalsTV Series2015
  • 5.1
  • hd

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