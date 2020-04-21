1 season available (7 episodes)

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?Accused: Guilty or Innocent?

TV14Documentaries • DramaCrimeLegal • TV Series2020

A man shoots his wife, and it's all caught on camera. Was this a cold-blooded murder ...more

A man shoots his wife, and it's all caught on camera. Was this a ...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Wife Killer or Self Defense?

A man shoots his wife, and it's all caught on camera. Was this a cold-blooded murder or a justified act of self-defense'.
Episode 2

Attempted Murder or Protective Mother?

After years of caring for a sick child, is a mother hiding a terrible secret' Accused of attempting to murder her son, she is now fighting for her freedom.
Episode 3

One Punch Assault or Self-Defense?

A young man witnesses a brutal attack. He intervenes and throws a punch. Was he justified or should he be sentenced to 20 years'.
Episode 4

Cold Case Killer or Innocent Teenage Girl?

For 10 years, a murder has been unsolved. Now, police have a suspect. The catch...the accused would have been 13-years-old at the time.
Episode 5

Deadly Driver or Tragic Accident?

A terrible car crash leaves a father dead and his son horribly injured. The driver of the other car is miraculously unharmed. Tragic accident or deadly driver'.
Episode 6

Murdered His Mother or Falsely Accused? (Part 1)

A family is divided after the murder of a beloved grandmother. Facing life in prison, can a son prove his innocence'
Episode 7

Murdered His Mother or Falsely Accused? (Part 2)

Accused of shooting his mother, a son stands trial for murder. With his family testifying for the prosecution, who will the jury believe?

About this Show

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?

A man shoots his wife, and it's all caught on camera. Was this a cold-blooded murder or a justified act of self-defense?

TV14DocumentariesDramaCrimeLegalTV Series2020

You May Also Like

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on